No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

Current restrictions to halt COVID-19 in NSW will be held in place for a month before being reassessed, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says, likely ruling out a fuller lockdown in the short term.

The number of confirmed NSW coronavirus cases on Monday rose to 1918, an increase of 127 on the previous day.

This is a significantly lower rate of increase than in previous days when NSW authorities were reporting up to 200 new cases per day.

But 228 cases of COVID-19 in NSW do not have a clear source of transmission – the key statistic by which authorities are gauging the success of shutdown measures in halting the virus’ spread.

“It’s pleasing we’ve seen a stabilisation in case numbers,” NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Monday.

“It’s important to note they can vary and jump around day to day based on testing numbers … whilst pleased we do need to be cautious, it’s the long-term trend that’s going to be important.”

NSW will from Monday begin enforcing new rules limiting gatherings to just two people unless with immediate family.

Ms Berejiklian said people in their 20s and 30s were the worst offenders when it comes to flouting coronavirus rules and implored those people to not put the vulnerable at risk.

But she told reporters on Monday that unless there was a significant and unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, current restrictions would not be revised for a month.

She understood this would create some community frustration.

“I just want to assure everybody things are in review constantly – this is based on expert advice,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Health experts have told us they’d like to maintain the restrictions we’ve put in place for at least the next month and then assess.

“I feel we’ve come a really good way already.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Monday said police would no longer issue cautions for those flouting self-isolation rules, with $1000 on-the-spot fines to be issued.

Police could also arrest and charge those repeatedly ignoring health orders, with a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

“The power of discretion is such an important one for police – in fact, it’s our strongest power. But I’ll ask police today to really be out there enforcing this,” Mr Fuller told reporters.

“We would much rather work with the community on this.”

Already a Sydney man is behind bars accused of flouting his home self-quarantine twice on Saturday before being confined to a serviced apartment and being arrested again after allegedly tryng to leave the flat on Sunday.

The Australian Medical Association says infected patients are putting the lives of medical workers and patients at risk by seeking treatment for other ailments while “hiding” coronavirus symptoms.

“There have been some disturbing incidents of people hiding their symptoms in order to get treatment for other health issues,” AMA NSW President Dr Kean-Seng Lim said in a statement on Monday.

“Fatalities and high numbers of health care worker infections would further strain the health system’s ability to respond to this pandemic.”

Dr Lim said NSW health workers had to limit scarce supplies of protective equipment to treat symptomatic cases.

The number of confirmed Australian cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, meanwhile, had jumped to 215 by Sunday, with three crew members evacuated from the ship to NSW hospitals.

Mr Fuller gave approval for those crew members to leave the ship.