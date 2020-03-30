No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NSW health minister has again urged people to self-isolate and practice social distancing. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

By AAP reporters

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 11:29:43

Current restrictions to halt COVID-19 in NSW will be held in place for a month before being reassessed, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says, likely ruling out a fuller lockdown in the short term.

The number of confirmed NSW coronavirus cases on Monday rose to 1918, an increase of 127 on the previous day.

This is a significantly lower rate of increase than in previous days when NSW authorities were reporting up to 200 new cases per day.

But 228 cases of COVID-19 in NSW do not have a clear source of transmission – the key statistic by which authorities are gauging the success of shutdown measures in halting the virus’ spread.

“It’s pleasing we’ve seen a stabilisation in case numbers,” NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Monday.

“It’s important to note they can vary and jump around day to day based on testing numbers … whilst pleased we do need to be cautious, it’s the long-term trend that’s going to be important.”

NSW will from Monday begin enforcing new rules limiting gatherings to just two people unless with immediate family.

Ms Berejiklian said people in their 20s and 30s were the worst offenders when it comes to flouting coronavirus rules and implored those people to not put the vulnerable at risk.

But she told reporters on Monday that unless there was a significant and unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, current restrictions would not be revised for a month.

She understood this would create some community frustration.

“I just want to assure everybody things are in review constantly – this is based on expert advice,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Health experts have told us they’d like to maintain the restrictions we’ve put in place for at least the next month and then assess.

“I feel we’ve come a really good way already.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Monday said police would no longer issue cautions for those flouting self-isolation rules, with $1000 on-the-spot fines to be issued.

Police could also arrest and charge those repeatedly ignoring health orders, with a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

“The power of discretion is such an important one for police – in fact, it’s our strongest power. But I’ll ask police today to really be out there enforcing this,” Mr Fuller told reporters.

“We would much rather work with the community on this.”

Already a Sydney man is behind bars accused of flouting his home self-quarantine twice on Saturday before being confined to a serviced apartment and being arrested again after  allegedly tryng to leave the flat on Sunday.

The Australian Medical Association says infected patients are putting the lives of medical workers and patients at risk by seeking treatment for other ailments while “hiding” coronavirus symptoms.

“There have been some disturbing incidents of people hiding their symptoms in order to get treatment for other health issues,” AMA NSW President Dr Kean-Seng Lim said in a statement on Monday.

“Fatalities and high numbers of health care worker infections would further strain the health system’s ability to respond to this pandemic.”

Dr Lim said NSW health workers had to limit scarce supplies of protective equipment to treat symptomatic cases.

The number of confirmed Australian cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, meanwhile, had jumped to 215 by Sunday, with three crew members evacuated from the ship to NSW hospitals.

Mr Fuller gave approval for those crew members to leave the ship.

Latest news

health

No cautions in NSW amid social crackdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says current health guidelines and social restrictions amid COVID-19 will likely remain in place for a month before reassessment.

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

The government has limited public gatherings to two people due to coronavirus as it prepares to announce its wage subsidies program.

politics

Australian companies to get wage subsidies

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to announce wage subsidies for businesses to keep employees on the books during the coronavirus crisis.

health

Virus cases rise in NSW, but no new deaths

The NSW health minister has urged people to follow the various guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state records almost 1800 cases.

health

New outdoor rules as 16 die from virus

At least 16 Australians have now died after contracting COVID-19 following the deaths of two more people in Victoria and Queensland.

news

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

The government has limited public gatherings to two people due to coronavirus as it prepares to announce its wage subsidies program.

sport

Australian rules football

SANFL's Magpies could fall victim to virus

Port Adelaide's chief executive Keith Thomas admits the Port Magpies - South Australia's most successful Australian rules team - may not survive beyond 2020.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.