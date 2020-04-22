Discover Australian Associated Press

Teachers have slammed NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's plans for schools to begin staggered classes. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 10:57:05

The NSW coronavirus toll has hit 33 after three people died over the past 24 hours, including a third person from a virus-hit western Sydney nursing home.

Health authorities on Wednesday confirmed a 92-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning at Anglicare’s Newmarch House in Caddens, with 28 residents and 14 staff members at the facility confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Anglicare had announced the woman’s death on Tuesday afternoon.

Two other people on Tuesday died in NSW – a 75-year-old man at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman at Gosford Hospital.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Wednesday told reporters specialist doctors and nurses had been deployed to the 95-resident Newmarch House amid the outbreak.

A staff member who worked for six consecutive days with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, introduced the virus to the facility.

Strict isolation protocols are in place for Newmarch House residents.

Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard on Wednesday said the worker was “extremely distraught” but was physically recovering. Some 55 Anglicare aged care workers had been forced into self-isolation by the outbreak.

“We’re really scratching around to have adequate staff there. Today we’re happy we’ve got a good number of RNs, a little short on carers. We have been reaching out to agencies locally,” Mr Millard told ABC TV.

“We’re in the eye of the storm for the next two or three days … after that, 55 of our care workers in time will be brought back online.”

Mr Millard said isolation in nursing homes – where a number of residents have dementia or limited understanding of the pandemic – remains difficult.

“If they’re being asked to stay in their rooms, you know, they can’t do that – they look to walk out and wander. So the extra staff you need to bring to bear to try to keep them safe, keep them in their rooms … it’s very challenging,” he said.

An additional five coronavirus cases were on Wednesday confirmed in NSW, taking the state’s total to 2974, with 20 people in intensive care.

The NSW Teachers Federation, meanwhile, wants the state government to dump its plan to stagger school attendance for students in term two.

President Angelo Gavrielatos has described the government’s plan to have 25 per cent of a school’s student body rotating through a school on any one day as incomprehensible.

“It beggars belief,” Mr Gavrielatos told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“It fails to appreciate, let alone comprehend, the massive organisational and timetabling challenges that presents for schools.”

School students across NSW are supposed to attend class for face-to-face learning one day a week from May 11, building up to a full-time return to the classroom in term three.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan and the NSW department of education had already reached out to school principals with ideas.

Principals could bring students back on to campus by school house colour or with an alphabetical list so siblings attend school on the same day.

But Mr Gavrielatos disagreed, saying the plan was “contributing significantly to the stress levels of our teachers and principals”.

Schools are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are encouraged to learn from home if they can.

