NSW plans to ramp up testing to better track community outbreaks of COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fifth virus death at NSW aged care home

By Heather McNab

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 19:51:00

A fifth resident has died after testing positive to COVID-19 at a western Sydney nursing home where more than 40 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

NSW’s death toll now stands at 35, while the national toll has risen to 79.

The 96-year-old woman, a resident of Newmarch House in Caddens, died on Friday morning, operator Anglicare Sydney said in a statement.

She had multiple health issues and had tested positive for coronavirus.

This follows the death of woman in her late 70s on Thursday and the earlier fatalaties of a woman two men all in their 90s.

“I am thankful that a close relative was able to visit her last night before she died,” Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said.

Some 44 people at Newmarch House – 29 residents and 15 staff – have been infected with COVID-19. 

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Thursday with more than 7300 tests completed. The total number of confirmed cases in NSW is 2982.

NSW is ramping up its COVID-19 testing with plans to check more than 8000 people a day.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said anyone with symptoms, or who is concerned they have COVID-19, should come forward and get tested.

“None of us want to see us living with these restrictions for a long period of time but for us to ease restrictions we need to have more testing,” she told reporters in Sydney.

More than 2000 people have recovered from the virus in NSW while 19 people are being treated in intensive care, with 15 requiring ventilators.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said authorities had been working to limit the risk of COVID-19 entering aged care homes.

“It’s impossible to have zero risk,” she told reporters.

Restricting visitor numbers, high levels of staff screening, and testing staff with minimal symptoms helped to minimise the chance of coronavirus entering aged care facilities, she said.

But, even with these measures in place, the virus can still impact aged care homes.

“Aged care will be a challenge going forward,” Dr Chant added.

Anglicare held an online resident and family meeting on Thursday evening with representatives from NSW Health, the federal Department of Health, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner and the Older Persons Advocacy Network.

Following the meeting the organisation’s chief executive Grant Millard flagged Newmarch House could be dealing with COVID-19 for about 50 days.

A staff member who worked for six consecutive days with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, introduced the virus to the facility earlier this month.

On Friday, the organisation said the facility had a full complement of staff to care for residents.

“We are grateful for the support the Commonwealth government has given,” Anglicare Sydney said.

With 55 Newmarch House staff in isolation, the federal government has activated a “surge workforce” including the deployment of an emergency response team at the facility.

The Berejiklian government also announced more than 180 mental health workers will be deployed across the state as part of a $73 million investment to support the wellbeing of residents.

The additional staff and digital resources will help ensure anyone who needs support during these challenging times is able to access it when they need it.

Meanwhile, NSW Police have charged a further two people under the Public Health Act and issued another 10 coronavirus-related infringement notices.

