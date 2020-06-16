Too soon to change quarantine: NSW premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
From July, the limit on the number of people at indoor venues will be lifted in NSW. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Too soon to change quarantine: NSW premier

By Dominica Sanda

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 18:00:32

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has credited the hotel quarantine system for returned travellers with keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ms Berejiklian on Monday said infection rates in returned travellers have been high, with up to four per cent testing positive to COVID-19.

“It’s way too soon to think about changing quarantine,” she told reporters.

“That’s something we’ve done which I believe has kept the community safe and that should continue in the foreseeable future because the risk is there.”

The premier also flagged she was open to using the hotel quarantine system to get international students back into NSW universities, but insisted there would be no shortening of the 14-day quarantine.

She reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.

“The virus is scarily contagious; it’s deadly,” she said.

“Whilst we are doing really well, incredibly well, it won’t last if people relax and if people don’t stick to the rules.”

In the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, the 50-person limit on indoor venues will be scrapped from July 1.

Pubs and restaurants are among venues which will instead be guided by the ‘one person per four square metres’ rule, with the same change also applying to funeral attendees and venues.

Outdoor cultural and sporting venues with seating of up to 40,000 will be allowed to hold 25 per cent of their capacity from July 1. 

Meanwhile, health authorities continue to probe how a teacher at Laguna Street Public School in southern Sydney became infected with COVID-19.

All students at the primary school have been deemed close contacts and have been told to self-isolate. The school will stop on-site learning until June 24.

The teacher was one of nine new virus cases reported in NSW on Sunday, while three new cases were reported on Monday from 7200 tests.

Of the three new cases, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is an Illawarra man in his 20s for whom the source of infection is unknown.

To date, the state has recorded 3131 cases of COVID-19.

NSW Health on Monday declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House over.

A total of 37 residents and 34 staff tested positive at the Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney while 19 residents died.

“This extraordinary challenge also highlighted the compassion and dedication of our staff, some of whom had to self-isolate and others who continued to work in difficult and unprecedented circumstances to maintain the care of all our residents,” an Anglicare spokesman said in a statement. 

“While the outbreak is now over, the virus remains active within the community. Anglicare must remain vigilant in screening and infection control at Newmarch House, and across all our other aged care homes.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

rugby league

Knights re-sign Ponga on rich NRL deal

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed star fullback Kalyn Ponga until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

news

trials

'Sex-motivation' for all Claremont crimes

The accused Claremont serial killer became 'more efficient and ruthless' as his crimes escalated and all were sexually motivated, his trial has heard.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

world

politics

North Korea blows up liaison office

North Korea says it has destroyed an inter-Korean liason office near the South Korean border with an explosion.