Green dots will be used on NSW trains, buses and ferries to show passengers where to sit and stand. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW transport changes amid COVID-19

By Dominica Sanda

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 10:16:43

PUBLIC TRANSPORT CHANGES IN NSW DURING COVID-19

* Avoid peak-hour travel. Off-peak times are between 10am and 2pm.

* Green dots will be used on trains, buses and ferries to show passengers where to sit and stand to maintain the 1.5-metre social distancing rule.

* 12 people will be allowed on two-door buses in Sydney, 32 commuters on Waratah train carriages, and 245 people on a Freshwater ferry.

* Real-time information on transport apps showing which services have space available.

* The network usually carries up to 2.3 million people daily, the capacity will now be between 550,000 and 600,000 people.

* Buses and trains are already close to capacity during peak hour but light rail and ferry services aren’t.

* Authorities will be able to close a station for up to 20 minutes if platforms become too crowded.

* Deep cleaning and more hand sanitisers rolled out across the transport network.

OTHER TRAVEL OPTIONS

* Event-style parking arrangements in place at Moore Park from next week. More pop-up car park stations are coming.

* Private car park operators will offer deals for all-day parking.

* 10.3 kilometres of six pop-up bike paths to help get people from inner city suburbs riding into work.

* Government working with councils to enhance pedestrian access.

