NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW faces an economic downturn off the back of slower construction, and bushfires and drought Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 06:44:15

The NSW government is setting course to boost the state’s economy in the wake of coronavirus, ahead of a forecast sharp downturn in activity.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will on Tuesday deliver an economic update to state parliament during which he will warn state gross domestic product will contract by 10 per cent in 2019/20.

He will also forecast the state’s unemployment rate to rise to 7.75 per cent, from around six per cent now, and a fall in government revenue of $20.3 billion in the five years to 2023/24, according to media reports.

The forecast revenue decline will be underpinned by an expected drop in GST proceeds and falling tax receipts, off the back of slower growth in the property and construction sector and the impact of recent bushfires and drought.

“It’s a challenging set of numbers,” Mr Perrottet will say, according to the ABC.

“But how we choose to respond will define the type of state NSW is for the coming decades and for the next generation.”

He will say the government needs to chart a course between fiscal constraint and spending, to move the economy from a coronavirus response phase to a recovery phase.

Meanwhile, the coalition government on Tuesday announced it will spend another $388 million to fast track elective surgeries delayed because of the coronavirus.

“We are working as fast as we can to fast track those patients whose surgery has been disrupted,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

The government has also earmarked $12.8 million to help small and medium-sized regional businesses that export goods overseas.

The package includes provisioning for $10,000 Exporter Assistance Grants.

“The package will provide more local trade advisors, an increased presence in key Asian markets, a new e-commerce program to develop alternative channels to market and a $10,000 grant scheme,” Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro said.

Latest news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

politics

NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will deliver an economic update to the state parliament on Tuesday warning about a downturn in activity.

crime, law and justice

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

sexual assault

Orkopoulos to face court on fresh charges

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos is expected to face court over 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

inquiry

Fires inquiry looks at hazard reduction

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements resumes its public hearings on Tuesday with a focus on hazard reduction burns.

news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

sport

cricket

CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Cricket Australia staff are waiting to find out whether they will be made redundant as the board prepares to remove chief executive Kevin Roberts.

world

virus diseases

New cases, Beijing reinstates isolation

An unexpected coronavirus resurgence in Beijing has forced the reinstatement of security checkpoints, and orders for residents to be tested and schools closed.