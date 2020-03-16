Discover Australian Associated Press

Gladys Berejiklian has announced a $2.3 billion stimulus package for NSW due to the coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW unveils $2.3b coronavirus package

By Steven Trask

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 22:01:56

More than $2 billion will be pumped into the NSW economy to counter the financial havoc caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a $2.3 billion stimulus package, consisting of $700 million for healthcare and $1.6 billion for job creation and tax relief.

Major features include capital works investments, payroll tax relief and waiving charges and licence fees for small businesses.

There has been $700 million earmarked to ramp up COVID-19 testing, establish dedicated fever clinics and double intensive care capacity.

“Our first priority is always the health of the people of this state and looking after their families and jobs,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Treasurer Dominic Perrotet says the government will do “whatever it takes” to weather the crisis.

“In simple terms, this money will help save the lives of loved ones and protect jobs,” he said.

NSW authorities are meanwhile hoping a series of unprecedented measures will help contain the rapid spread of the potentially-lethal infection.

Residents flouting isolation rules can now be slapped with an $11,000 fine or jailed for as long as six months.

Police have also been given the discretion to avoid stationary drug and alcohol testing if they believe it is unhygienic.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the state is on track to experience a “substantial exponential increase” in coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed cased of COVID-19 in NSW almost doubled over the weekend to reach 171 on Monday.

RSL NSW on Monday decided to cancel all public Anzac Day services across the state.

The Sydney Writers’ Festival has also been cancelled.

There are now more than 300 coronavirus cases across Australia.

health

virus diseases

Prepare for six-month coronavirus battle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his cabinet are considering extra economic stimulus measures as the nation faces further hits from the coronavirus crisis.

health

Qld premier chides virus panic shoppers

Queensland's premier says the state will not run out of food and shoppers need to think of others as coronavirus cases rise in the state.

health

NSW coronavirus cases spike to 171

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people not to take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

safety of citizens

Virus state of emergency shuts down Vic

Events have been put on hold and venues closed after a state of emergency was imposed in Victoria for at least four weeks to deal with coronavirus.

news

virus diseases

Prepare for six-month coronavirus battle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his cabinet are considering extra economic stimulus measures as the nation faces further hits from the coronavirus crisis.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

world

interest rate

NZ recession "obvious" as cash rate cut

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a recession is obvious as the central bank cut New Zealand's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.