NSW unveils $2.3b coronavirus package

More than $2 billion will be pumped into the NSW economy to counter the financial havoc caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a $2.3 billion stimulus package, consisting of $700 million for healthcare and $1.6 billion for job creation and tax relief.

Major features include capital works investments, payroll tax relief and waiving charges and licence fees for small businesses.

There has been $700 million earmarked to ramp up COVID-19 testing, establish dedicated fever clinics and double intensive care capacity.

“Our first priority is always the health of the people of this state and looking after their families and jobs,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Treasurer Dominic Perrotet says the government will do “whatever it takes” to weather the crisis.

“In simple terms, this money will help save the lives of loved ones and protect jobs,” he said.

NSW authorities are meanwhile hoping a series of unprecedented measures will help contain the rapid spread of the potentially-lethal infection.

Residents flouting isolation rules can now be slapped with an $11,000 fine or jailed for as long as six months.

Police have also been given the discretion to avoid stationary drug and alcohol testing if they believe it is unhygienic.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the state is on track to experience a “substantial exponential increase” in coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed cased of COVID-19 in NSW almost doubled over the weekend to reach 171 on Monday.

RSL NSW on Monday decided to cancel all public Anzac Day services across the state.

The Sydney Writers’ Festival has also been cancelled.

There are now more than 300 coronavirus cases across Australia.