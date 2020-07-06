Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has changed her mind and agreed to close the NSW/Victorian border. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW-Victoria border to close amid virus

By AAP

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 12:30:35

The Department of Defence has been called in to help NSW Police in the “mammoth” task of enforcing the closure of the NSW-Victoria border.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said the decision to close the border was based on health advice as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb.

The border will close from 11.59pm AEST on Tuesday after talks between Ms Berejiklian, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“We wouldn’t take this step unless we absolutely had to,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“It’s a mammoth task.”

The premier said there was “no excuse” for all the other states to have border closures and urged them to open up to NSW given the state was taking strong action to ensure that Victorians could not travel into NSW.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he has asked the Department of Defence for assistance with the border operation.

“The task is not lost on me in terms of the enormity of logistics of this operation,” he told reporters.

“There will be aerial and other surveillance across that border.”

He warned there will be delays at the border over the next 24 hours. 

Victoria has for weeks grappled with a coronavirus outbreak in multiple Melbourne suburbs with botched hotel quarantines leading to outbreaks.

Mr Andrews confirmed the border closure on Monday as he announced an additional 127 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria and one death.

“All of us have agreed that the best thing to do is close the border – that closure will be enforced on the NSW side,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

NSW on Monday recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases from more than 11,500 tests. 

