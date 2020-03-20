NSW virus cases jump but infections ‘mild’

The NSW chief health officer is reassured that many of the state’s coronavirus cases are mild, as the tally jumps above 300.

There were 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NSW on Thursday, up from 267 on Wednesday.

Of these, almost 130 were acquired overseas, including recent returnees from virus-hit areas in Europe, the UK and the US.

A further 70 cases remained under investigation.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the initial precautionary approach of hospitalising all confirmed COVID-19 cases had been abandoned as cases rise.

“It’s reassuring that many of our cases continue to be mild with currently six patients in intensive care units,” she said.

“Many of our patients are being managed in the community and being managed at home and we are only admitting patients now that require hospital care.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian again implored people to adhere to social distancing measures in order to limit the speed of the virus’ spread.

She said more than 40,000 people had been tested for COVID-19.

“What we want to make sure is if we control the spread and keep the numbers very low as to who is actually needing to go into intensive care – and at the moment it’s only a handful of people who are in hospital because of this illness – that’s where we want to keep it,” Ms Berejiklian told the Nine Network on Friday.

“We are not on top of it and nobody is, but we are still at a stage where we’re managing it and we don’t want to lose control and that’s why it’s important to socially distance.”

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes has also overridden regulations preventing 24-hour deliveries of stock to supermarkets amid panic-buying.

Meanwhile, authorities across some 20 state government agencies have shifted to the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters to liaise more effectively.

Ms Berejiklian said it was anticipated the NSW fire season and COVID-19 pandemic would have an overlap period of three months, with the RFS making contingency plans.

NSW Health on Wednesday said an 86-year-old man previously confirmed to have COVID-19 died in a Sydney hospital, taking the state’s toll to five.