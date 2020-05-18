Discover Australian Associated Press

Sydneysiders have taken advantage of eased restrictions as NSW recorded one new case. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW virus death toll hits 48, one new case

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 08:17:05

A man aged in his 60s has died in NSW after contracting coronavirus from a personal contact, taking the state’s death toll to 48 and nationwide to 99.

The death comes as NSW records one new case of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday from some 6000 tests, with six people in intensive care.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday implored the state’s residents to continue social distancing as they return to on-site employment in the coming days.

She reiterated peak-hour bus and train services were already at capacity.

“Because we are strictly adhering to social distancing, we recommend that people who aren’t already on the system in the peak, especially on buses and trains, travel in the off-peak, so after 10.00am or before 2.00pm,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“You might want to think about a different way to do your journey in the morning – you might want to get dropped off at a ferry wharf or a light rail route.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Sunday said he’d noted many people at cafes and restaurants did not appear to be observing the 1.5-metre social distancing rule.

“It’s fair to say that there has been, in a sense, a great NSW bust-out – people (are) rewarding themselves for many weeks of sacrifice, having themselves locked inside,” Mr Hazzard said.

“But I also do want to remind people this virus is extremely dangerous and we are all – every one of us – sitting ducks for this virus. We don’t know where this virus might break out.”

Ms Berejiklian on Sunday also said the state’s success in blunting the impact of COVID-19 may help attract private investment capital otherwise headed to the virus-hit US and UK.

As well, she said future NSW economic policy would involve “far less regulation” and “flexibility to innovate” for the private sector and suggested GST reform should be discussed.

