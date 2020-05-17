NSW virus cases low as restrictions eased

NSW authorities have warned the public to stay alert and avoid complacency as the state rolled back its COVID-19 restrictions on the weekend.

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he had noted many people at cafes and restaurants did not appear to be observing that 1.5 metres social distancing rule.

“It’s fair to say that there has been, in a sense, a great NSW bust-out – people (are) rewarding themselves for many weeks of sacrifice, having themselves locked inside,” Mr Hazzard said on Sunday.

“But I also do want to remind people this virus is extremely dangerous and we are all – every one of us – sitting ducks for this virus. We don’t know where this virus might break out.”

One new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, with eight cases recorded in the proceeding 24 hours.

More than 10,100 people were tested in the reporting period, compared with 9892 people in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 100 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, including seven people in intensive care.

Mr Hazzard announced an $8.6 million expansion of the state government’s Patient Experience Program, which will see the recruitment of 86 staff across 50 hospitals statewide, with COVID-19 clinics a priority.

Ms Berejiklian on Sunday said the state’s success in blunting the impact of COVID-19 may help attract private investment capital otherwise headed to the virus-hit US and UK.

She also said future NSW economic policy would involve “far less regulation” and “flexibility to innovate” for the private sector and suggested GST reform should be “put on the table”.