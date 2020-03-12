NSW virus ‘first wave’ may hit 20 per cent

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will canvass her COAG counterparts about shutting schools and events. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW virus ‘first wave’ may hit 20 per cent

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 14:11:36

Up to 1.6 million people in NSW could be hit by the first wave of a statewide coronavirus outbreak, health authorities warn, with up to 80,000 people likely to require intensive care simultaneously.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says preparations are underway for 20 per cent of the state’s eight million residents to catch COVID-19.

Dr Chant expects every person who becomes ill will pass it on to 2.68 others on average – although this could be reduced through self-isolation, social distancing and handwashing.

“We’re anticipating 20 per cent of the population in the first wave to be affected,” Dr Chant told a NSW budget estimates hearing on Thursday.

She said forecasts showed five per cent of residents affected by coronavirus – or up to 80,000 people – would require intensive care. 

The World Health Organisation overnight declared the global crisis a pandemic, sounding the alarm about mounting infection rates and slow government responses.

Dr Chant said NSW Health was planning to double the state’s intensive care unit capacity and double the availability of ventilators.

The response is in relation to both COVID-19 and the start of the flu season.

“We think doubling is prudent in the first stage,” Dr Chant said.

“But if we have to do more, that’s fine.”

Authorities have not yet finalised plans for so-called “drive-through” coronavirus testing sites.

The number of NSW cases has reached 77, the origin of four of them unclear.

Dr Chant implored anyone flying into NSW from overseas – not solely from banned countries China, South Korea, Iran and Italy – to distance themselves.

“Practically, you should attempt to keep … 1.5 metres between yourself and others, avoid crowds, mass gatherings,” she said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday will meet with state and territory counterparts at COAG to discuss the possibility of mass closures of schools, universities and large events.

She encouraged residents to stay home if they felt ill.

“There’s no need to panic, to massively change what you’re doing, but it’s not business as usual,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The Lismore campus of Southern Cross University reopened on Thursday after an overseas-based staff member attended a series of workshops before returning to the Philippines.

Vice-chancellor Adam Shoemaker said 45 people were believed to have come into contact with the man.

NSW Health on Wednesday said COVID-19 clinics will be opened in all local health districts to diagnose patients with symptoms.

Royal North Shore, Royal Prince Alfred, John Hunter and Nepean hospitals will soon have the capacity to test for COVID-19.

Currently, only Prince of Wales, Westmead and Liverpool hospitals are able to. 

Authorities are investigating a virus cluster in Sydney’s northwest centred on Ryde Hospital and the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home.

The Transport Workers’ Union, meanwhile, has demanded NSW bus drivers be given more information and resources to protect themselves.

Latest news

health

Tom Hanks in Qld hospital with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who are in Australia, have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

politics

ACT's first coronavirus case confirmed

Health authorities are locating close contacts of a man in his 30s who has become the first person in the ACT to test positive to the coronavirus.

politics

Pensioners, welfare recipients get cash

The government's $750 payment for welfare recipients and pensioners because of the coronavirus have renewed calls from social service groups to raise Newstart.

health

NSW virus 'first wave' may hit 20 per cent

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW has passed 75 with health authorities warning a full outbreak could affect 1.6 million people in the state.

crime, law and justice

Prosecutors having say in Pell appeal bid

After a full day of arguments from George Pell's lawyers at his High Court appeal bid in Canberra, prosecutors are having their turn.

news

health

Tom Hanks in Qld hospital with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who are in Australia, have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.