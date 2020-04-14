Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW premier says COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place, despite a small increase of cases. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

By AAP

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 12:03:52

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’s pleased the state has recorded a slower rise in COVID-19 cases than other locations around the world but has warned social and business restrictions will not be lifted in the short term.

Those who are tested for COVID-19 in NSW and return a negative result, meanwhile, will soon be able to receive a same-day text message with their outcome.

The number of confirmed NSW cases on Tuesday in NSW rose by seven to 2870, with 32 patients in intensive care. The NSW death toll remains at 26.

Ms Berejiklian said testing would this week be ramped up in areas including eastern Sydney, western Sydney and Lake Macquarie after evidence of clusters and community-to-community transmission in those districts.

She said she was glad to see the COVID-19 curve flatten in NSW but warned the virus could quickly reappear if social restrictions were not heeded.

Community-to-community transmission – the main statistic by which authorities are gauging the success of NSW shutdown measures – remains a major threat.

“When you look at other countries in the world and you look at their numbers and where NSW was a few weeks ago, and (then) where they’ve gone compared to where we’ve gone … I think we should all feel satisfied we’ve contained the spread to the extent we have,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“While we’re encouraged by the reduction in the number of cases every day, it’s really up to us to continue to follow the restrictions and do what we’ve been asked.”

Ms Berejiklian emphasised that the Easter long weekend had resulted in reduced COVID-19 testing which would be rectified in the coming days.

Those who are tested and return a negative result in the coming weeks will receive a text message on the same day with their outcome.

This will halve the time currently required to inform a patient of their results and reduce anxiety and self-isolation time, Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said.

Those who test positive will have their results reported immediately to health authorities.

Essential workers in NSW, meanwhile, have been urged to stay home if they feel ill after an unwell Sydney aged care worker kept working before testing positive to COVID-19.

The worker at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care home in Caddens in western Sydney went to work for six days while she had respiratory symptoms.

She has since tested positive for the coronavirus, as has a resident of the facility.

“If you’re feeling sick, and you’re working in an aged care facility, you’re working with some of the most vulnerable people in our state. Please do not go to work,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the potential is disastrous consequences.”

Newmarch House staff who were in close contact with the resident or their colleague are self-isolating at home, while all residents are in self-isolation in their own rooms.

The woman also worked two shifts at Greystanes Disability Services in Leura.

