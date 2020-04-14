Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW premier says COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place, despite a small increase of cases. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW virus cases stay low, premier cautious

By AAP

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 09:00:17

Seven additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NSW but Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the low rate of transmission will not hasten the lifting of restrictions.

The number of confirmed cases on Tuesday in NSW rose to 2870, with 32 patients in intensive care. The NSW death toll remains at 26 after no new deaths were reported overnight but two deaths were on Monday recorded for people aged in their 70s.

Both were passengers on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Ms Berejiklian said testing would this week be ramped up in areas including eastern Sydney, western Sydney and Lake Macquarie after reduced testing over the Easter weekend.

“The rate of testing in NSW is really allowing us to control the spread – that will obviously continue this week,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s really up to us to continue to follow the restrictions, continue to do what we’re asked to make sure the spread is controlled.”

Those in essential work in NSW meanwhile have been urged to stay home if they feel sick after an unwell Sydney aged care worker kept working before testing positive to COVID-19.

The worker at Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care facility in Caddens, in western Sydney, went to work while she had symptoms of illness for six days.

She has since tested positive for the coronavirus, as has a resident of the facility.

Another resident is still awaiting test results, Anglicare Sydney said in a statement on Monday.

“If you’re feeling sick, and you’re working in an aged care facility, you’re working with some of the most vulnerable people in our state. Please don’t go to work,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the potential is disastrous consequences.”

Newmarch House staff who were in close contact with the resident or their colleague are self-isolating at home, while all residents are in self-isolation in their own rooms.

The woman also worked two shifts at Greystanes Disability Services in Leura, with all residents isolating in their own rooms and six staff in self-isolation at home.

Ms Berejiklian also announced on Tuesday that authorities would establish a same-day text messaging service for those who undertake COVID-19 testing and return a negative result.

