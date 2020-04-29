NSW virus-hit home told to ‘lift its game’

A western Sydney aged care home where 11 residents with COVID-19 have died expects more fatalities in the coming days, with the facility running as a “pseudo” hospital in an attempt to manage the outbreak.

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House reported five deaths in just over 24 hours this week, with chief executive Grant Millard saying the facility expects difficult days ahead.

“We do anticipate more deaths,” Mr Millard told ABC News on Wednesday.

There are 81 residents still living at the Caddens facility.

Some 20 registered nurses, 25 carers, 11 cleaners and a GP are working daily at the nursing home, where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

“(It’s) really running as a pseudo hospital at the moment,” Mr Millard said.

Residents have been isolated since the outbreak on April 11 with Anglicare working to connect them with family members via mobile phones.

A registered nurse also made daily calls to each infected resident’s designated family representative, Mr Millard said.

Other employees have been tasked with helping residents who cannot use mobile phones to connect with their family, with Mr Millard saying it’s “sincerely regrettable” those calls have not been happening frequently enough.

“Some people you are bringing in for these services are not clinicians, they’re not used to wearing personal protective equipment,” he told ABC News.

“It’s a very dangerous place for people to be working.”

The facility is looking into “window therapy” so residents can communicate with family members through a window.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said it was “distressing” that communication between family members of Newmarch House residents and operators Anglicare was lax.

An open letter from relatives to Mr Millard claims their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged and residents have reported inadequate care.

The premier said the lack of communication was a “huge issue” given the fear and distress felt by family members and residents.

“We say to the operators of that aged care home, you need to lift your game in communicating to loved ones,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“It’s not acceptable to keep people in the dark. Just put yourself in the shoes of those people – it’s horrific to be fearful about firstly, potentially losing a loved one, but then not knowing what’s going on and not being able to offer that care.”

Infectious disease clinicians are assessing the situation at the facility daily, while staff who helped manage a coronavirus outbreak at Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park have also been called in to help.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a report on the Newmarch House outbreak would be prepared and shared with families before its findings were made public.

Anglicare says the virus was introduced to the facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says a teleconference call of medical experts is expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss further action.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday said Australians owed a “debt of gratitude” to aged care workers and providers for their “courage” in turning up to work every day.

“They (aged care workers) have saved lives on a scale that is so far beyond what we have ever anticipated,” he told reporters in Melbourne.