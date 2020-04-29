NSW virus-hit home told to ‘lift its game’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Family members of residents of Anglicare's Newmarch House are angry over the deadly virus outbreak. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW virus-hit home told to ‘lift its game’

By Dominica Sanda

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 14:10:12

A western Sydney aged care home where 11 residents with COVID-19 have died expects more fatalities in the coming days, with the facility running as a “pseudo” hospital in an attempt to manage the outbreak.

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House reported five deaths in just over 24 hours this week, with chief executive Grant Millard saying the facility expects difficult days ahead.

“We do anticipate more deaths,” Mr Millard told ABC News on Wednesday.

There are 81 residents still living at the Caddens facility.

Some 20 registered nurses, 25 carers, 11 cleaners and a GP are working daily at the nursing home, where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

“(It’s) really running as a pseudo hospital at the moment,” Mr Millard said.

Residents have been isolated since the outbreak on April 11 with Anglicare working to connect them with family members via mobile phones.

A registered nurse also made daily calls to each infected resident’s designated family representative, Mr Millard said.

Other employees have been tasked with helping residents who cannot use mobile phones to connect with their family, with Mr Millard saying it’s “sincerely regrettable” those calls have not been happening frequently enough.

“Some people you are bringing in for these services are not clinicians, they’re not used to wearing personal protective equipment,” he told ABC News.

“It’s a very dangerous place for people to be working.”

The facility is looking into “window therapy” so residents can communicate with family members through a window. 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said it was “distressing” that communication between family members of Newmarch House residents and operators Anglicare was lax.

An open letter from relatives to Mr Millard claims their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged and residents have reported inadequate care.

The premier said the lack of communication was a “huge issue” given the fear and distress felt by family members and residents.

“We say to the operators of that aged care home, you need to lift your game in communicating to loved ones,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“It’s not acceptable to keep people in the dark. Just put yourself in the shoes of those people – it’s horrific to be fearful about firstly, potentially losing a loved one, but then not knowing what’s going on and not being able to offer that care.”

Infectious disease clinicians are assessing the situation at the facility daily, while staff who helped manage a coronavirus outbreak at Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park have also been called in to help.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a report on the Newmarch House outbreak would be prepared and shared with families before its findings were made public.

Anglicare says the virus was introduced to the facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says a teleconference call of medical experts is expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss further action.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday said Australians owed a “debt of gratitude” to aged care workers and providers for their “courage” in turning up to work every day.

“They (aged care workers) have saved lives on a scale that is so far beyond what we have ever anticipated,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

A man in his 80s has died after he and his wife were bashed in a home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

politics

Australia digging in against Chinese anger

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is refusing to back down in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus despite Beijing's anger.

epidemic and plague

NSW virus-hit home told to 'lift its game'

The NSW premier says it's unacceptable family members of residents at a coronavirus-hit aged care home feel they have not been communicated with properly.

politics

PM adamant double-dole will be wound back

Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists the double-dole payment being distributed during the coronavirus pandemic will be halved at the end of September.

politics

Morrison readies for life with coronavirus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says flattening coronavirus infection rates is not the end goal as he pushes for the economy to restart.

news

crime, law and justice

Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

A man in his 80s has died after he and his wife were bashed in a home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games not reliant on vaccine: Coates

Senior International Olympic Committee member John Coates says staging the Tokyo Games next year isn't contingent on the discovery of a coronavirus vaccine.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.