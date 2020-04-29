Discover Australian Associated Press

Anglicare's Newmarch House has been told to "lift its game" amid more elderly deaths from COVID-19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

NSW virus-hit home told to ‘lift its game’

By Dominica Sanda

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 10:22:00

The NSW premier has expressed concerns over a western Sydney aged care home where 11 residents with COVID-19 have died, with family members of remaining residents revealing they’ve been kept in the dark by operators.

Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said it was “distressing” communication between family members of Newmarch House residents and operators Anglicare was lax.

An open letter from families of the Caddens facility’s residents to Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard claims their calls have not been returned, details about loved ones have not been regularly divulged and residents have reported inadequate care.

“Many of them were sick and frightened and did not have regular access to their family on the outside which increased their levels of anxiety as well as ours,” the letter says according to the Seven Network.

The letter follows the death of five residents at the facility in just over 24 hours. 

Some 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

The premier said the lack of communication was a “huge issue” given the fear and distress felt by family members and residents of the home.

“We say to the operators of that aged care home, you need to lift your game in communicating to loved ones,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

“It’s not acceptable to keep people in the dark. Just put yourself in the shoes of those people – it’s horrific to be fearful about firstly, potentially losing a loved one, but then not knowing what’s going on and not being able to offer that care.”

Anglicare said the virus was introduced to the Caddens facility by an employee who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

The facility first became aware of the outbreak on April 11 and Mr Millard on Wednesday said emails were being sent to families on a daily basis.

“For every one of our residents who are sadly COVID-19 positive, we are in regular phone contact, at least once a day, with that resident’s designated representative – the person responsible,” he said in a statement.

Mr Millard added it was a legal requirement for the facility to communicate directly and solely with the person responsible for the resident.

“It is very hard, we know, when others in the families are worried about the health of their mother or father, but unfortunately, as the provider under the Act, we can only communicate directly with the person responsible,” he said.

Infectious disease clinicians are assessing the situation at the facility daily, while staff who helped manage a coronavirus outbreak at Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park have also been called in to help.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a report on the Newmarch House outbreak will be prepared and shared with families before its findings are made public.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has also been contacted about the Berejiklian government’s concerns and a teleconference call of medical experts is expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss further action.

