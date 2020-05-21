NSW virus transport plan ‘not perfect’

The NSW transport minister has conceded the social distancing guidelines in place on public transport aren’t perfect and rely on people using common sense.

Andrew Constance has reiterated calls for commuters to avoid peak-hour travel and look at other travel options as they start returning to on-site employment and full-time school from next week.

The minister says the social distancing guidelines for public transport are not “hard and fast” public health orders.

“If we didn’t put some guidance in place, we’d end up with very crowded trains and buses as people see the easing of restrictions,” he told 2GB radio on Wednesday.

“It’s a very difficult exercise. It’s not always going to be perfect.”

The guidelines include limiting the number of passengers to 12 per bus, 32 per train carriage and 245 on larger ferries.

Green dots will be used on trains, buses and ferries to show passengers where to sit and stand to maintain the 1.5-metre social distancing rule.

Mr Constance said transit police and marshals will help ensure limits aren’t exceeded but noted people also need to exercise common sense.

“They (bus drivers) are not going to be COVID cops,” he said.

“There’s got to be a degree of responsibility on commuters.”

The Liberal frontbencher conceded there would be buses that exceeded the 12-person limit and the government would work to minimise the impact by ensuring real-time transport apps reflect that information.

Mr Constance said he didn’t want to see drivers being abused for not allowing passengers on to buses that had reached capacity.

NSW Police on Wednesday said they were searching for a man in his 30s who on Monday spat at a bus driver after failing to pay his fare in Marrickville in Sydney’s inner west.