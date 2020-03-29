Rise in cases in NSW, but no new deaths

NSW has recorded a further 186 cases of patients with COVID-19, taking its total of confirmed cases to 1791.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says 24 people are currently in intensive care but no new deaths were reported overnight, with the toll remaining at eight.

Mr Hazzard again urged people to follow the guidelines to self-isolate and take all precautions, including hand washing and social distancing.

He said the enforced quarantining of people returning to NSW from overseas for 14 days was necessary.

“We have still thousands of people coming in, our citizens and permanent residents, returning from some of the most dangerous places in the world for COVID-19,” he said on Sunday.

“To have this measure will certainly, hopefully, make a huge difference to ensuring those people are not out and about in the community until they are appropriately checked and in quarantine for the period of 14 days.”

Harsher rules on mass gatherings won’t be imposed in NSW just yet despite South Australia and Tasmania moving to ban groups of more than 10 people.

Those in South Australia and Tasmania face fines of $1000 or more if found congregating in groups of more than 10 unless they are part of a family unit.

Currently, NSW has stuck to the nationwide ban on on outdoor gatherings exceeding 500 people and restricting indoor gatherings to no more than 100 people and no more than one person per four square metres.

The possible closure of schools, where attendance this week fell to nine per cent, would depend on the advice from health experts, the premier said.

The eastern and northern beaches in Sydney account for more than 200 cases while dozens of council areas have had fewer than five cases.