NSW watching community spread closely

Harsher rules on mass gatherings won’t be imposed in NSW just yet, despite South Australia and Tasmania moving to ban groups of more than 10 people.

Those in South Australia and Tasmania face fines of $1000 or more if found congregating in groups of more than 10 – unless they are part of a family unit.

While NSW has more than 1600 of the 3635 cases in Australia, 1004 are from overseas travellers and another 300-odd are associated with a returned traveller.

The source of 127 cases are still under investigation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’s keeping a close watch on the number of community-acquired cases.

Currently, 170 cases in NSW have no known link to an existing case. That number has risen from 49 last Sunday when total cases were 533.

“It only takes a handful of people to disregard the health and safety of others, for this to really spread,” the premier said on Saturday.

“If we see those numbers in community transmission go up at a rate that we are not comfortable with, we will have to put in stricter measures.

“We would rather hold off before we need to do that, but if we need to do that, we will.”

Currently, NSW has stuck to the nationwide ban on on outdoor gatherings exceeding 500 people and the restricting of indoor gatherings to no more than 100 people and no more than one person per four square metres.

The possible closure of schools – where attendance this week fell to nine per cent – would depend on the advice coming from health experts, the premier said.

The eastern and northern beaches in Sydney account for more than 200 cases while dozens of council areas have had fewer than five cases.

But Ms Berejiklian promised any stricter measures would be enforced state-wide for clarity and to ensure people didn’t flock to areas with weaker measures.

“We don’t want unintentional contamination in the regions,” she said.

“When you put restrictions in place, it makes people move in a particular way and we don’t want that to occur.

“We want people to leave stay in their communities, we don’t want people to leave their homes unless they have to.”