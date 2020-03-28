NSW watching community spread closely

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants people to stay home, but has held off on tighter restrictions. Image by Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS

health

NSW watching community spread closely

By Luke Costin

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 22:31:10

Harsher rules on mass gatherings won’t be imposed in NSW just yet, despite South Australia and Tasmania moving to ban groups of more than 10 people.

Those in South Australia and Tasmania face fines of $1000 or more if found congregating in groups of more than 10 – unless they are part of a family unit.

While NSW has more than 1600 of the 3635 cases in Australia, 1004 are from overseas travellers and another 300-odd are associated with a returned traveller.

The source of 127 cases are still under investigation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’s keeping a close watch on the number of community-acquired cases.

Currently, 170 cases in NSW have no known link to an existing case. That number has risen from 49 last Sunday when total cases were 533.

“It only takes a handful of people to disregard the health and safety of others, for this to really spread,” the premier said on Saturday.

“If we see those numbers in community transmission go up at a rate that we are not comfortable with, we will have to put in stricter measures.

“We would rather hold off before we need to do that, but if we need to do that, we will.”

Currently, NSW has stuck to the nationwide ban on on outdoor gatherings exceeding 500 people and the restricting of indoor gatherings to no more than 100 people and no more than one person per four square metres.

The possible closure of schools – where attendance this week fell to nine per cent – would depend on the advice coming from health experts, the premier said.

The eastern and northern beaches in Sydney account for more than 200 cases while dozens of council areas have had fewer than five cases.

But Ms Berejiklian promised any stricter measures would be enforced state-wide for clarity and to ensure people didn’t flock to areas with weaker measures.

“We don’t want unintentional contamination in the regions,” she said.

“When you put restrictions in place, it makes people move in a particular way and we don’t want that to occur.

“We want people to leave stay in their communities, we don’t want people to leave their homes unless they have to.”

Latest news

health

NSW watching community spread closely

Smaller states have moved to restrict gatherings of more than 10, but NSW is waiting to see if community transfer of the coronavirus accelerates.

health

Thousands to be forcibly quarantined

Thousands of people flying into Australia on Sunday will be placed into law-enforced quarantine for 14 days to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

politics

GP phone calls, mental health help expands

The federal government is spending an extra $1.1 billion to expand a range of mental health, domestic violence, community support and telehealth services.

health

Aust increasingly using law in virus fight

Fines are coming for those flouting isolation and social distancing orders while all people flying into Australia are being put under law-enforced quarantine.

health

More foreigners treated in WA for COVID-19

The Artania cruise ship in Fremantle has dozens of people onboard who are suspected of being infected with coronavirus and they will be treated in WA.

news

health

Thousands to be forcibly quarantined

Thousands of people flying into Australia on Sunday will be placed into law-enforced quarantine for 14 days to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 600,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 600,000.