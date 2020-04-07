Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW beaches, including Bondi, Manly and Dee Why, are hotspots for the virus and will stay closed. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

NSW’s beaches to remain closed at Easter

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 16:19:28

Some of NSW’s most popular beaches will remain closed during the Easter long weekend as the areas continue to register a high number of community-transmitted cases.

Northern Beaches Council has announced Manly and Dee Why beaches will be closed from Tuesday morning. The council will review the decision on April 14.

NSW Health insisted on the closure because of the high number of community-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the area, a council statement says. 

“The message has been pretty clear: stay at home unless you need to go out for essentials, work or exercise. It’s simply not right that some people are just not following the rules which is making it harder for others,” Northern Beaches Council Mayor Michael Regan said on Monday.

“If people continue to hang out and loiter, we will have no choice but to keep closing the beaches like we have been over the past few weeks.”

Mr Regan said parking on the northern beaches will also be limited to one hour from Tuesday to stop gatherings and loitering. 

NSW Health will also set up COVID-19 testing clinics at Manly and Dee Why. 

It follows the opening of a pop-up testing clinic in Bondi last week to help reduce the virus’ spread after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic, operated by St Vincent’s Hospital, also opened in Bondi on Monday.

Waverley Council confirmed beaches in the area, including Bondi Beach, will remain closed indefinitely, as the area continues to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

