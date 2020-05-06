NSW’s Carriageworks enters voluntary admin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Carriageworks which hosts major literary and fashion events, has entered voluntary administration. Image by Jennifer Polixenni Brankin/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW’s Carriageworks enters voluntary admin

By Angelo Risso

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 11:55:31

Sydney’s heritage arts and cultural hub Carriageworks has entered voluntary administration after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all its on-site events.

The board of the Eveleigh-based industrial chic facility said it generated three quarters of its revenue from private funding, particularly through on-site events and programs.

Such events were made impossible by the COVID-19 pandemic and government funding – roughly a quarter of Carriageworks’ revenue – could not fill the breach.

The decommissioned Eveleigh Carriage Workshops site, built in the 1880’s, has been used for Sydney’s A-list arts events since 2003 and recent major events at Carriageworks cancelled due to the pandemic included: the Sydney Writers’ Festival, Australian Fashion Week and activities connected to Vivid Sydney.

Carriageworks chief executive Blair French said the facility had before its March 23 shutdown attracted one million visitors per year and 5000 people each week to its farmers’ market.

It had already cancelled all shifts for casual staff and in April stood down half of its staff and asked the remaining staff to work three days per week.

“With restrictions on social gatherings likely to remain in place for some time to come, the board determined that it had no alternative but to place the company into voluntary administration,” Mr French said in a statement on Tuesday.

Phil Quinlan and Morgan Kelly of KPMG have been appointed voluntary administrators and said they’d look to stabilise the centre’s financial position and prevent a permanent closure.

Carriageworks posted a deficit of $560,000 in 2018 from a total revenue of $11.6 million.

NSW Labor, meanwhile, accused the state government of allowing the local arts and culture scene to wither amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition arts spokesman Walt Secord called for an emergency arts package which would support the industry’s workers while public events were banned.

“Industry officials say that it may take up to five years to recover and many organisations may not survive with thousands of artists without any source of income,” Mr Secord said in a statement.

“Carriageworks is the tip of the iceberg.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore echoed Mr Secord’s comments, saying on her Instagram page that Carriageworks was “one of our most important creative heritage precincts and is vital to our cultural life in Sydney”.

Mr French acknowledged the pandemic had decimated the arts in NSW.

“(The board) are mindful of the impact of this situation upon independent artists and partner companies across the performing and visual arts at a time when the effects of COVID-19-related closures have made this sector so vulnerable,” Mr French said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

news

politics

Health minister defends outbreak response

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia should prepare for more coronavirus outbreaks as state health authorities grapple with clusters.

sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.