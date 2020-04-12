NSW’s top cop gives NRL the green light

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says an NRL only involving the state's teams would be allowed. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

NSW’s top cop gives NRL the green light

By AAP

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 07:16:52

The ARL Commission has reportedly received a letter signed by NSW’s top cop allowing them to restart the NRL season on May 28.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller sent the letter to ARL Commission chairman on Wednesday confirming that competition without crowds and involving only NSW teams would not be against the state health minister’s rules on COVID-19.

He said NRL players and support staff, including coaches and trainers, appeared to fall within a special exemption allowing them to work outside their homes.

Mr Fuller wrote that social distancing rules meant the number of people involved in each match could not exceed 500 people.

But controversially, the commissioner said people didn’t actually have to keep four metres away from each other – the venues just had to have enough space for them to be able do that.

“The competition organisers must comply with all existing State and Federal Work, Health and Safety requirements and ensure a safe workplace in maintained for all participants,” Mr Fuller wrote in the letter, published in the Sunday Telegraph.

“In summary, subject to compliance with the matters dealt with above, the NSW Health Minister’s Directions would not preclude the commencement of the modified NRL competition.”

Melbourne chief executive Dave Donaghy said his club would have to consider relocating over the border due to strict biosecurity rules in NSW.

“For example, if we were to go to Albury or go to another border town, or go to Sydney, or some other part of NSW they wouldn’t even know we were there,” Donaghy told the Sunday Telegraph.

“You’d have to be isolated away, and conduct yourself in a way the guidelines will be set. I expect those will be even more stringent than those set by the government.”

However, he’s hopeful the Victorian government will soon make changes to allow professional teams to train in groups within the state.

The chairman of 12th-placed Sydney Roosters, Nick Politis, has controversially called for the points to be reset to zero if and when the NRL competition restarts.

“If you change the draw, you’ve got to start again,” he told the newspaper.

“If the current points are to stand, we have to play over a full season.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW's top cop gives NRL the green light

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has written to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys giving the nod to an NRL without crowds and involving only NSW teams.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

news

health

Easter trad broken as Aussies land home

More than 1000 Australians will land home on special repatriation flights as millions of people ponder how to celebrate Easter without extended families.

sport

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

politics

Assange's partner pleas for his release

The mother of Julian Assange's two young children is pleading for him to be released from his London jail where the coronavirus is spreading.