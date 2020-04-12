NSW’s top cop gives NRL the green light

The ARL Commission has reportedly received a letter signed by NSW’s top cop allowing them to restart the NRL season on May 28.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller sent the letter to ARL Commission chairman on Wednesday confirming that competition without crowds and involving only NSW teams would not be against the state health minister’s rules on COVID-19.

He said NRL players and support staff, including coaches and trainers, appeared to fall within a special exemption allowing them to work outside their homes.

Mr Fuller wrote that social distancing rules meant the number of people involved in each match could not exceed 500 people.

But controversially, the commissioner said people didn’t actually have to keep four metres away from each other – the venues just had to have enough space for them to be able do that.

“The competition organisers must comply with all existing State and Federal Work, Health and Safety requirements and ensure a safe workplace in maintained for all participants,” Mr Fuller wrote in the letter, published in the Sunday Telegraph.

“In summary, subject to compliance with the matters dealt with above, the NSW Health Minister’s Directions would not preclude the commencement of the modified NRL competition.”

Melbourne chief executive Dave Donaghy said his club would have to consider relocating over the border due to strict biosecurity rules in NSW.

“For example, if we were to go to Albury or go to another border town, or go to Sydney, or some other part of NSW they wouldn’t even know we were there,” Donaghy told the Sunday Telegraph.

“You’d have to be isolated away, and conduct yourself in a way the guidelines will be set. I expect those will be even more stringent than those set by the government.”

However, he’s hopeful the Victorian government will soon make changes to allow professional teams to train in groups within the state.

The chairman of 12th-placed Sydney Roosters, Nick Politis, has controversially called for the points to be reset to zero if and when the NRL competition restarts.

“If you change the draw, you’ve got to start again,” he told the newspaper.

“If the current points are to stand, we have to play over a full season.”