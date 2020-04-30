NT alcohol law curtails booze-related harm

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A minimum price on the cost of alcohol in the NT has seen its rate of booze-related harm drop. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

NT alcohol law curtails booze-related harm

By Emily Cosenza

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 10:21:02

Alcohol-related harm, ambulance call outs and car crashes have all dramatically declined in the Northern Territory since the introduction of a minimum price on the cost of alcohol.

Since October 2018 all alcohol sold in the Territory must cost at least $1.30 per standard drink. 

The first evaluation into the Minimum Unit Price (MUP) of alcohol deemed the government’s laws a success after it showed liquor-related assaults had dropped by 23 per cent across the territory in 2018-19 compared to the same time in 2017-18. 

Emergency department attendances also declined by 17.3 per cent within that same annual period.

The number of child protection notifications, protection orders, and out-of-home care cases decreased too.

The Territorian government introduced the floor price legislation to cut alcohol-related crime, anti-social behaviour and harm. 

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said while the results from the first 12 months were pleasing, there was more work to be done.

“Our strong measures across minimum unit price, bringing back the banned drinkers register and PALIs are responsible for these positive results,” she said. 

“The job doesn’t stop here.”

Deakin University’s Professor Peter Miller, who led the research, said although the outcomes were promising and provided a baseline, longer-term evaluations were needed.

“Changes in social trends require more time to be certain,” he said.

“The methods used in this report have allowed for an assessment of changes across a range of outcomes.

“And the staggered implementation of different policy elements in different locations allows for some teasing out of differential impacts.”

The report, released on Wednesday, stated a wide range of community benefits coincided with the MUP’s introduction. 

“However, some changes … coincided with other interventions that were implemented at a similar time meaning the independent impact of MUP was impossible to distinguish,” the report said.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Coates again eyes IOC vice-presidency

John Coates hopes to return to an IOC vice-presidency role at a time crucial to Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

news

politics

We'll stop second virus wave: health chief

Australia's deputy chief medical officer believes the country is well placed to deal with further coronavirus outbreaks if a second wave of infections emerges.

sport

Summer Olympics

Coates again eyes IOC vice-presidency

John Coates hopes to return to an IOC vice-presidency role at a time crucial to Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

world

economy, business and finance

Facebook cites ad sales drop due to virus

Facebook has posted a robust increase in revenue despite a drop in demand for advertising, while its number of active users rose by 10 per cent.