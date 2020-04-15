NT govt rejects business pressure to open

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NT Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison sys it was too soon to be talking about reopening businesses Image by Gregory Roberts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT govt rejects business pressure to open

By Greg Roberts

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 17:49:34

Political leaders have shut down talk of restarting business in the Northern Territory after an eighth day passed without a positive coronavirus case, warning the shutdowns would be in place for a long time.

A Darwin woman in her 30s tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 6 after returning from North America.

She was the last positive diagnosis, with all 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Territory related to international or interstate travel and no cases of community transmission or deaths.

Of the 6400 confirmed cases in Australia by Tuesday, 62 had died. 

That prompted the NT Chamber of Commerce chief executive Greg Ireland to call on the Gunner Labor Government to allow businesses to begin reopening in three weeks or more in a “gradual, staged” approach ahead of the rest of the nation.

“As long as health authorities say it’s okay, I think with the two weeks incubation period for the virus and if we were to have another week to add a safety margin on to that, Mr Ireland said.

He said he was already in “very early stage discussions with governments” about getting businesses going while complying with health guidelines.

However Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison said it was too soon to be talking about reopening businesses that had been shut to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and stop the large number of deaths that had occurred in Europe and the US.

“It has only been a week that we haven’t had a COVID-19 case been diagnosed but that has come with a huge amount of work and sacrifice here in the Northern Territory,” she told reporters.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said it was not the time to be talking about lifting restrictions because it gave people false hope and one case would lead to a community outbreak.

“We certainly acknowledge the businesses and many Territorians are going through tough economic times and tough times personally,” she said.

“This is here for a long time, there is no cure, there is no vaccine, we have given our health professionals time to prepare our hospitals but we must not become complacent.”

Ms Fyles said the government was listening to the advice of its health experts including its chief health officer who was part of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee that was advising the national cabinet.

She flagged the possible easing of restrictions at Royal Darwin Hospital where elective surgeries have been cancelled, if the number coronavirus cases stayed low.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.