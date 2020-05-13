Discover Australian Associated Press

The NT's chief medical officer has urged locals to continue with social distancing and good hygiene. Image by Patrina Malone/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT health boss ‘terrified’ by virus threat

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 15:07:25

The Northern Territory’s chief health officer says he is personally terrified of the risks still posed by the coronavirus despite the territory’s success in limiting the spread of the disease.

As he thanked locals for their efforts to combat the virus in recent weeks, Hugh Heggie said he remained concerned about what could happen should a wave of new infections hit the region.

“I’m going to start by saying I’m personally terrified,” Dr Heggie said on Tuesday.

“I’m terrified because if we do have an outbreak here, we need to be prepared for it.

“I don’t want to see the dreadful harm that has been done elsewhere in the world with lives lost.”

Dr Heggie urged locals to continue with social distancing and good hygiene, and said it was particularly important for people who became unwell to stay home.

“This is so important and we’ve seen new waves in countries that actually had very good results early on,” he said.

So far, the Territory has had only 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only two of those remain active.

There have been no deaths.

On Friday, the government will start to lift more restrictions, allowing restaurants, cafes, and bars to reopen as long as people purchase food.

Non-contact sports can start up and indoor activities will be allowed with a two-hour time limit.

Beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship can also resume.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said about 1000 businesses had signed up to reopen and had submitted COVID-19 safety plans.

“They’re changing the way their business operates. People coming in and out of separate doors, spacing their tables out,” she said.

“It’s a big step forward for them.”

The third and final stage on June 5 will remove the two-hour limit on indoor activities, allow the operation of bars and club without food being compulsory, and allow the return of entertainment venues and cinemas.

Team sports such as football and netball will also be permitted.

The internal border controls restricting access to areas that include indigenous communities under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act will remain in place until June 18 and possibly longer.

The NT’s border closures with other states will also remain in force.

