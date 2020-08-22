Discover Australian Associated Press

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie revoked the hotspot status on northern NSW city Port Stephens. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT lifts quarantine rule for NSW region

By Aaron Bunch

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 16:11:06

The Northern Territory has reopened its borders to country NSW but Sydney and all of Victoria remain coronavirus hotspots.

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie revoked the hotspot designation on Port Stephens, north of Newcastle.

“People arriving to the NT from Port Stephens will not have to enter mandatory quarantine,” he said on Friday.

Anyone currently in mandatory Top End quarantine from the revoked hotspot will be released, Dr Heggie said.

Victoria and 32 councils in Greater Sydney remain on the NT’s hotspot list.

Travellers arriving in the NT from or through a declared hotspot must undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine at a cost of $2500.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

sport

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.