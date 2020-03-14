NT limits remote trips to curb coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NT authorities cancelled non-essential travel to remote communities to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT limits remote trips to curb coronavirus

By Greg Roberts

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 20:00:18

The Northern Territory government has cancelled non-essential trips to remote indigenous communities to protect vulnerable citizens from the coronavirus.

History indicates Aboriginal populations are more adversely affected by global pandemics due to worse health and disadvantage.

During the 2009 swine flu outbreak, they comprised 11 per cent of cases while representing only three per cent of the population, and their death rate was six times higher.

Government staff and non-government organisations have been urged to reconsider all remote trips.

NT Health officials met with remote and rural health stakeholders on Thursday to finalise action plans for inevitable coronavirus cases in remote communities.

“It was the largest single planning exercise ever done across the whole of the Northern Territory,” NT deputy chief health officer Dianne Stephens said.

“The exercise included what happens when one person potentially has the disease, how do we get testing done, where are we going to put them in the community to isolate them, how will we evacuate them out of the community.

Tiwi Islands authorities decided on Friday not to allow visitors to the biggest day of the year – its football league grand final and art sale on Sunday.

More than 1000 visitors come by plane or ferry for the event each year, including interstate tourists who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

The separate Northern Territory Football League grand final on Saturday is going ahead as normal with full access for fans.

The federal government has advised that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled nationwide from Monday.

An AFLW match between Melbourne and Carlton in Alice Springs on Saturday will go ahead, but has been closed to spectators.

There are no known cases of the virus in the Territory’s indigenous communities, which are home to nearly 60,000 people.

So far, there has been one confirmed case in the NT – a 52-year-old man from Sydney who tested positive after flying into Darwin last week.

Dr Stephens said the 3000-room former Inpex workers village, recently used to quarantine travellers from Wuhan in China and a cruise ship off Japan, would be used again for Darwin residents if there was a large outbreak.

She also said schools should not be cancelling events independent of government advice, amid reports of parent-teacher interviews being called off and families told to self-quarantine after travelling overseas.

“While at all times we want to keep the community safe and limit spread of the virus, we want to make sure we can all go about our daily business as much as possible as this event unfolds,” she said.

Latest sport

sports event

More sport in doubt after NZ virus action

Australia's one-day cricket series has been cancelled, with the NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons in doubt after New Zealand's new coronavirus measures.

rugby league

Knights win to start NRL era under O'Brien

Newcastle Knights have started a new era under coach Adam O'Brien with a 20-0 win over the Warriors in round one of the NRL.

cricket

Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Australia's three-match one-day series has been abandoned after the first match with New Zealand needing to rush home due to coronavirus precautions.

rugby league

NZ travel limits puts NRL season in doubt

The New Zealand government has announced international arrivals must self-isolate for a fortnight, putting the NRL season in doubt for the Warriors.

Australian rules football

Blues' Betts ruled out of AFL opener

Eddie Betts will miss his first AFL game back at Carlton after injuring his calf at Blues training, ruling him out of the season-opener against Richmond.

news

politics

No chance Dutton infected cabinet: doctor

Australia has recorded 237 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

sport

sports event

More sport in doubt after NZ virus action

Australia's one-day cricket series has been cancelled, with the NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons in doubt after New Zealand's new coronavirus measures.

world

virus diseases

Closed borders, travel bans to stop virus

Countries have closed their borders, imposed strict travel restrictions and banned mass gatherings as they try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.