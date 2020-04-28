NT parks, business to reopen in new normal

Northern Territory businesses forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic could reopen in weeks with the Labor Government increasingly confident about easing the unprecedented restrictions.

The Territory could soon be technically coronavirus free, with only five out of its 28 cases yet to recover and to date, no community transmission or deaths.

An upbeat Chief Minister Michael Gunner said “our comeback does start today … this is great news, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel”.

But he also said it was a “stressful and worrying” decision to ease restrictions because there was no other country to look to for guidance on how to manage an exit out of coronavirus restrictions and avoid an outbreak.

Businesses such as restaurants, pubs and gyms have been closed to customers for five weeks in the NT.

Restaurateur David Robinson, who had to cut staff from two of Darwin’s most popular eateries, last week wrote an emotional open letter in which he described the current period as the worst in his life but also uplifting due to the “compassion in the community”.

He had kept his restaurants open as takeaway only venues due to government assistance and despite it being financially better to “hibernate” the restaurants.

The $300 million in stimulus that has hit the cash-strapped NT budget, including waivers to payroll tax, small business grants and a home improvement scheme would “get money flowing around the economy again, people spending money”, Mr Gunner said.

The government announced on Monday a first step would be reopening parks and reserves it has control over in time for this week’s May Day long weekend, such as Litchfield National Park which is hugely popular for swimming.

The Kakadu and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Parks remain closed under the Commonwealth’s Biosecurity Act aimed at protecting local indigenous communities considered highly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Mr Gunner and other senior government figures met with the NT Chamber of Commerce on Monday to finalise a “road map” for businesses to get back to reopening by June.

The schedule for that and other areas of society such as organised sport would be released on Thursday.

“Based on our progress so far we expect there will be some businesses that can re-open or return to more regular operations within the next months,” Mr Gunner told reporters.

“This will not be back to normal, it will be a new normal.”

“There will be camping and fishing on weekends, mornings at markets, sunsets just as stunning … but all while keeping our distance and hanging out in smaller groups.”

If there was an outbreak of the deadly virus a rapid response plan was in place and restrictions reinstated, he said.

“If you are in doubt about why we are asking you to do this, why we are asking you to be patient … look overseas, America, Italy, unfortunately the situation is not good.”

Mr Gunner said tracing cases would be a key part of that and urged people to download COVIDSafe app.

The NT borders “will be the last things to open”, he said.