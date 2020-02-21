NT RAAF base set for $1.1 billion upgrade

The Morrison government will spend $1.1 billion upgrading the NT’s Tindal airbase to accelerate the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter rollout and boost military ties with the United States.

The improvements will include major runway extensions, fuel stockpiles and engineering to support large aircraft, like US Air Force B-52 strategic bombers and RAAF KC-30 air-to-air refuellers, The Australian reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will visit the airbase near Katherine on Friday, says the upgrades were integral to Australia’s alliance with the United States.