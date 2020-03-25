Discover Australian Associated Press

The Defence Force will conduct checks of people trying to enter the Northern Territory. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT shuts borders, records sixth virus case

By Greg Roberts

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 21:30:22

The Northern Territory has begun enforcing strict border controls to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus as it recorded its sixth case of the potentially deadly infection.

A 75-year-old Darwin man was diagnosed after he returned from overseas on Qantas flight QF840 from Sydney last Friday at 1pm local time.

The man is in Royal Darwin Hospital and health authorities are tracking down close contacts, including other passengers on the flight.

All of the NT’s six cases are in hospital and involve overseas travellers. There has been no community transmission of COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The borders at the three main highways into the Territory – the Victoria Highway to Western Australia, the Stuart Highway to South Australia and Barkly Highway east to Queensland – are now being manned by NT police and Defence Force personnel, as are airports and ports.

The other three states have imposed similar strict controls.

Anyone who wants to enter the NT must submit arrival cards with relevant information about what their plans are and self-isolate for 14 days while on the way to and at their place of destination, NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said.

Some exemptions apply, including for those carrying essential freight for supply chains such as food and health, and fly-in fly-out workers if their employers satisfy the NT chief health officer.

“This is not being done for any other purpose but to save lives,” Mr Chalker said.

“Short-term interruption to life as we knew it is surely something we can all adapt to, to guarantee for as long as possible the lives of others.”

He said there would be an increased police presence in the NT and fines for not self-isolating of up to $62,800.

People should not be hoarding or profiteering because if everybody followed their normal purchase practices there was a sustainable level of of products, he said.

NT Police have been a more visible presence in shopping areas, including bottle shops and Centrelink offices where long lines of newly unemployed people have been queuing after the forced shutdowns of businesses.

“What we are critically aware of is that people have lost their jobs, people may lose their jobs in the future and that is a time of uncertainty and does cause apprehension,” Mr Chalker said.

The NT emergency management council he was a part of was working to provide support services to people, he said.

Emergency legislation was passed in the NT on Tuesday to declare a public health emergency for up to 90 days and to ensure supply with the budget being postponed during the virus pandemic.

“The bills will provide interim provisions for agency expenditure and ensure the continuation and delivery of essential government services,” leader of government business Natasha Fyles said.

