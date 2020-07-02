NT records first COVID-19 case since April

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Northern Territory has recorded its first case of coronavirus since April 6. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

By Tim Dornin

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 15:42:07

A man who returned to Australia from Pakistan has become the Northern Territory’s first COVID-19 case in almost three months, with concerns he may have contracted the virus during a brief stay in one of Melbourne’s hot spots.

The Darwin local in his 30s arrived in Australia last month and spent two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne before flying to the NT on Monday via Brisbane.

Before travelling to Darwin, he stayed with family in one of the virus hot spots in Melbourne for a couple of days.

Upon his return, he started to feel unwell and was tested for coronavirus, with the positive result confirmed on Wednesday night.

He was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“This individual has followed all the precautions and we wish them all the best,” NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.

“I want to reassure the community there has been minimal contact with the broader community.

“This is not a case of community transmission.”

However, passengers on Qantas flight QF836 from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday are being traced.

Queensland authorities will check on people who left the flight in Brisbane while Victorian health officials will also investigate the case to try to determine the source of the man’s infection.

It’s unclear whether he contracted the disease before arriving in Australia, or while staying with family in Melbourne.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he had no information about the Darwin case but it was a reminder to people in virus hot spots that they should not leave, given the lockdown measures in place.

“Obviously, if someone’s travelled prior to that, that’s not against the law,” Professor Sutton said.

“But we’ve got strong recommendations and I think that other jurisdictions have been really clear that non-essential travel outside of Victoria is not recommended.”

The NT recorded its last coronavirus case on April 6 and had gone 42 days without an active infection.

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said the new case was a warning to all Territorians that COVID-19 had not gone away.

“What’s important is that everything that we have put in place seems to have worked and Territorians need to be assured that there’s no risk to the community,” he said.

“In this case, the traveller did have some symptoms and he did contact the team to have a test.

“He did all the right things.”

Ms Fyles said the new case would not change the NT’s decision to relax border restrictions on July 17, when only travellers from hot spots would be required to quarantine.

She said closing the borders completely to all Victorians would be a “very simplistic response”.

The minister said it was understandable that Territorians would be anxious and alarmed by the new infection.

“But we have to understand that we’re stepping forward into what is our new normal,” she said.

Latest news

health

SA virus vaccine to enter human trials

A vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide, with 40 volunteers aged between 18 and 65 to be given two doses three weeks apart.

politics

Trad cleared by CCC over corruption claim

Ex-Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad has been cleared of wrongdoing in the appointment of a school principal but the CCC has slammed "disturbing practices".

virus diseases

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to the coronavirus.

politics

PM walks middle path on post-virus support

PM Scott Morrison says the government will aim for a middle path between big spending and cutting off support in the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

politics

Australia could offer Hong Kong safe haven

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering offering safe haven to people in Hong Kong endangered by new national security laws imposed by China.

news

health

SA virus vaccine to enter human trials

A vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide, with 40 volunteers aged between 18 and 65 to be given two doses three weeks apart.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.