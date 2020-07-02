NT records first COVID-19 case since April

A returned traveller who has become the Northern Territory’s first case of coronavirus in almost three months, spent time in a Melbourne infection hotspot before flying to Darwin.

The man is a Darwin resident in his 30s who came back to Australia from overseas, Health Minster Natasha Fyles said on Thursday.

He completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne before flying from Melbourne to Brisbane and then Brisbane to Darwin, arriving in the NT capital on Monday.

But before travelling to Darwin he stayed with family in one of the hotspots for the virus in Melbourne for a couple of days.

Upon his return to Darwin he started to feel unwell and was tested for COVID-19, with the positive result confirmed on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

“This individual has followed all the precautions and we wish them all the best,” Ms Fyles said.

“I want to reassure the community there has been minimal contact with the broader community.

“This is not a case of community transmission.”

But passengers on Qantas flight QF836 from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday are being traced.

Queensland authorities will check on people who left the flight in Brisbane while Victoria health officials will also investigate the case to try to determine the source of the man’s infection.

It’s unclear whether he contracted the disease before arriving in Australia, or while staying with family members in Melbourne.

The NT recorded its last case of coronavirus on April 6 and NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said the new case was a reminder to all Territorians that COVID-19 had not gone away.

“What’s important is that everything that we have put in place seems to have worked and Territorians need to be assured that there’s no risk to the community,” he said.

“In this case, the traveller did have some symptoms and he did contact the team to have a test.

“He did all the right things.”

Ms Fyles said the new case would not change the NT’s decision to relax border restrictions on July 17, when only travellers from hotspots would be required to quarantine.

She said closing the borders completely to all Victorians would be a “very simplistic response”.

The minister said it was understandable that Territorians would be anxious and alarmed by the new infection.

“But we have to understand that we’re stepping forward into what is our new normal,” she said.

“We’re changing those restrictions and measures, we’re keeping measures in place to protect the community and they’re based on clinical advice.”