NT records second coronavirus case

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles says a Howard Springs construction camp might be a testing centre. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT records second coronavirus case

By Greg Roberts

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 19:35:58

The Northern Territory has recorded two new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours after officially only having one case of the infection until now.

Both people, a man in his mid-30s and a 21-year-old woman had separately returned to Australian from overseas.

The man tested positive after travelling to Darwin from Croatia via Turkey and Bali, arriving on Flight JQ82 at 5am on Thursday.

He went into self-isolation, as required. on his return but felt unwell, could not get an appointment with a GP and was tested at the pandemic clinic at Royal Darwin Hospital.

He was moderately unwell with “respiratory type and flu-like symptoms” and is now in isolation, NT Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause said.

The NT Health Department would be tracking down close contacts of his.

Separately, a 21-year old woman tested positive after returning to Darwin from Utah, she travelled from Utah to San Francisco and on to Brisbane, before arriving into Darwin on Flight QF824 at midday also on Thursday.

She had developed a sore throat and a cough and was now in isolation in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Previously there had been just one reported case involving a Sydney man who contracted it elsewhere and has been recovering well in hospital, according to NT Health.

The former Inpex workers village at Howard Springs would be opened up again and a “drive through” pandemic clinic set up for testing and to put people in quarantine if needed as the numbers of coronavirus cases inevitably increased, NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that travel would be restricted in and out of remote Aboriginal communities, with the exception of medical emergencies and critical services, under strict new biosecurity measures to prevent the spread.

However that falls short of what Indigenous groups worried about their populations have called for, which is for Defence to contain all of the NT as a special control area and secure the borders with states.

Tasmania has effectively shut its borders to non-residents and NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Thursday he was looking into the legality of doing that ahead of meeting of the PM and state premiers on Friday but has not said if that will happen.

There are worries about COVID-19 having disastrous effects including higher death rates in remote indigenous communities, whose populations are more vulnerable because of worse health and disadvantage.

The Aboriginal Peak Organisations of the NT (APO NT) said they had requested an urgent meeting with Aboriginal leaders and Mr Gunner to progress the establishment of the quarantine zone.

“If this virus gets into our communities it will wipe out an entire generation of elders and many, many younger people as well,” John Paterson, the CEO of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the NT, said.

“The only way to prevent this from happening is to accept the reality that it is simply not possible to stop remote community residents from travelling between communities and regional centres and that here in the Territory we are all in this together.”

Latest sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

rugby league

Bennett won't police NRL isolation policy

South Sydney's Wayne Bennett says he can't guarantee his players will follow radical safety measures set to be introduced under an NRL self isolation policy.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

news

health

Aust virus cases pass 1000 after NSW jump

Eighty-three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW, taking the state total to 436 and the national figure has past 1000.

sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems