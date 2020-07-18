Discover Australian Associated Press

Many domestic travellers will be allowed into the NT without having to spend 14 days in quarantine. Image by Patrina Malone/AAP PHOTOS

Health

People quarantined as NT borders open

By Tim Dornin

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 13:50:23

Almost a dozen people have been forced into mandatory supervised quarantine in Darwin after crossing the Northern Territory border on the first day of relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

The Territory lifted quarantine measures for some regions on Friday, but they remain in place for anyone coming from Victoria or the greater Sydney region where COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.

Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker says about 1000 people had crossed into the Territory up to 9am on Friday, with 11 of those directed into supervised quarantine for 14 days.

The reason why each person was quarantined was not disclosed.

Mr Chalker says more than 500 caravans had also been spotted on the South Australian side of the border heading north.

“So we’re expecting a bit of surge here over the weekend from the grey nomad market but equally Territorians who are choosing to return,” the commissioner said.

“The Territory, unfortunately, cannot be open to all.

“But we’re still providing a means and we understand that people will have to come here for compassionate grounds.”

The Territory has also increased the fine to $5000 for anyone who provides false information in relation to COVID-19 and their movements.

It has also reopened the Howard Springs quarantine centre for people in supervised isolation, who will be charged $2500 for their 14-day stay.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government acknowledged it was now pushing the limits of what it could legally do in relation to border restrictions and penalties.

“Everything that we’re doing is the toughest that we can do,” Mr Gunner said.

“We’ve got the toughest plans in place to make sure we keep Territorians safe.”

Mr Gunner urged anyone coming from a designated hotspot, currently Sydney and Victoria, to be upfront with authorities.

He also cautioned that the situation could change quickly as new hotspots developed.

“There is no certainty as it relates to COVID-19. We have to be agile in relation to emerging hotspots,” he said.

The Northern Territory has avoided any community transmission or deaths, with only 32 COVID-19 cases since early March and just two currently active.

Latest sport

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

politics

COVID-19 death toll rises again to 118

A further two Victorians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the national total to 118.

sport

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.