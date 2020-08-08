Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Dr Hugh Heggie says anyone in mandatory quarantine from the revoked hotspots will be released. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT revokes Qld and some NSW hotspots

By AAP

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 18:09:33

The Northern Territory has reopened its borders to all Queenslanders, but parts of NSW and all of Victoria remain coronavirus hotspots.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich in southeast Queensland were deemed hotspots after two COVID-19 infected teens dodged quarantine in the Sunshine State about three weeks ago.

But late on Friday, NT Chief Health Office Hugh Heggie reversed the ruling, saying travellers from the localities would no longer need to quarantine on arrival in the Top End.

Dr Heggie also revoked the hotspot designation for NSW’s Eurobodalla Shire and the Blue Mountains.

But Port Stephens, north of Newcastle, and 32 councils in Greater Sydney remain on the NT’s hotspot list.

Anyone currently in mandatory Top End quarantine from the revoked hotspots will be released, Dr Heggie says.

It comes as Queensland prepares to close its border with NSW at 1am on Saturday.

Once it shuts, non-Queenslanders travelling from NSW will no longer be able to enter without an exemption and quarantining.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities and those carrying essential workers or freight.

Anyone else will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

Australian rules football

Demons lose leaders Gawn, Viney in AFL

Melbourne captain Max Gawn and vice-captain Jack Viney are out of Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval because of injury.

rugby league

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors' intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will need to spend two weeks in self-isolation after leaving the NRL club's bubble for family reasons.

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

news

politics

More deaths as Vic virus cases flatten

Victoria's Chief Health Officer says there is cause for optimism in the midst of more virus deaths, while the federal treasurer tells states to dig deeper.

sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.