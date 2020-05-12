NT school attendance back on track

Attendance at Northern Territory schools has returned to normal levels for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Preliminary data shows a consistent climb in attendance so far this term with the numbers better than for the same period last year.

In week two of this term, 79 per cent of students were in class, slightly higher than 2019’s term two average of 78 per cent.

In term one this year, before the coronavirus measures, the attendance level was 80 per cent.

But at the height of the shutdown school numbers fell to 32 per cent.

Acting Education Minister Eva Lawler has welcomed the latest figures.

“We implemented tough measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the NT and thanks to Territorians adhering to these measures, our schools are the safest in the country,” she said.

“It is the best place for kids to be, to thrive both academically and socially.

“For the vast majority of NT students who have returned to school, and for their families, life is slowly returning to normal.”