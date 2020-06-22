Discover Australian Associated Press

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has been the subject of an adverse finding by the ICAC. Image by Neda Vanovac/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NT speaker asked to quit over ICAC report

By AAP

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 12:48:58

The Northern Territory Speaker Kezia Purick has been asked to resign after she was found to have engaged in corrupt conduct.

Ms Purick was found by the NT Independent Commissioner Against Corruption to have interfered in attempts by Country Liberal-turned independent MLA and former chief minister Terry Mills and former deputy chief minister Robyn Lambley’s to form a new political party.

Ms Purick was a part of the Mills and Giles CLP governments between 2012 and 2016 but had a bitter falling out with Mr Mills and later the party and became an independent.

Mr Mills and Ms Lambley intended to form the North Australia Party in late 2018 to run in the August 2020 election.

Email and text message exchanges published in the commissioner’s report released on Monday reveal Ms Purick colluded with and instructed executive assistant Martine Smith to find out if the North Australia Party was registered as a business or party name elsewhere to try and block it.

The name was registered as a business in Queensland by former Liberal National MP Bruce Young.

Ms Smith contacted him to encourage him to object to the use of his party name, which he did.

However in a statutory declaration Mr Young said he told Mr Mills he was okay with the use of the name.

The ICAC found Ms Purick, a CLP-turned independent MLA, had engaged in a series of acts with were corrupt conduct, including breaching the ICAC Act in “intervening in the attempted creation of a political party”, contrary to her obligations of impartiality.

When Ms Smith’s actions were publicly exposed, Ms Purick denied any involvement in a statement in parliament to fellow MLAs and in giving evidence under oath to the commissioner Ken Fleming.

Mr Mills has since formed the Territory Alliance Party, which Ms Lambley joined in March, which made a bid for opposition status to replace the CLP as it has more MLAs but was blocked in a vote that the Gunner government allowed.   

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has recommended she step down but given its strong numbers in the Legislative Assembly it can force her out anyway.

“Given the seriousness of the ICAC’s finding I have afforded the Speaker an opportunity to resign from that position today,” he told reporters.

“In these extraordinary circumstances when parliament returns tomorrow the government will propose that Deputy Speaker (Labor’s Chansey) Paech serve as Speaker for the remainder of this term of parliament.”

He said the report found potential breaches of the law but not that an offence had been committed.

“That will be a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions [and] the ICAC will refer these matters to them for their consideration,” he said.

