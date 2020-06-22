Discover Australian Associated Press

The Northern Territory Speaker Kezia Purick has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct. Image by Neda Vanovac/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NT speaker to lose job over ICAC report

By Greg Roberts

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 20:29:12

Speaker Kezia Purick is expected to resign or be sacked on Tuesday over corruption findings ahead of the last sitting of the Northern Territory parliament before the August election.

Deputy Speaker Chansey Paech, from Labor, would then serve as Speaker for the final three days of the current term of parliament this week.

A damning investigation released on Monday found Ms Purick lied under oath and engaged in corrupt conduct to harm a political enemy.

NT Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Ken Fleming QC found Ms Purick interfered in attempts by former Country Liberal Party colleagues Terry Mills and Robyn Lambley to form a new political party.

Media reports in late 2018 floated plans by former Chief Minister Mr Mills and Ms Lambley to form the North Australia Party.

Ms Purick exchanged text messages with staffer Martine Smith about whether the North Australia Party name was registered elsewhere, the ICAC report found.

Her aim was to try and ruin their plans, the ICAC investigation found.

The name was registered in Queensland by former Liberal National MP Bruce Young, who the pair contacted and asked that he object to Mr Mills’ and Ms Lambley’s use of the name.

Mr Fleming listed five acts of corrupt conduct he found Ms Purick involved in, with the fifth being the serious matter of misleading and lying to him three times after giving sworn evidence.

The ICAC had found text messages of the pair colluding to scuttle plans for the new party but Ms Purick gave evidence she did not direct and “knew nothing of the actions undertaken by Martine Smith in relation to the North Australia Party”.

The other acts were breaching the law in “intervening in the attempted creation of a political party”, using her taxpayer-funded impartial position and resources to do so, failing to report it and acting dishonestly by releasing public statements denying it.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will consider if offences were committed.

“I am in left in no doubt Ms Purick used her power and influence over Ms Smith to achieve her ends and to use Ms Smith in the whole of the process,” Mr Fleming said.

Ms Purick, who’s been the speaker since 2012, rejected the accusations of corruption, saying “such was the rough and tumble of politics” and she blamed Ms Smith for coming up with the idea.

Mr Mills has since formed the Territory Alliance Party, which Ms Lambley and Labor-turned MLA Jeff Collins have joined.

