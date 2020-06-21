Discover Australian Associated Press

The Northern Territory is launching a new campaign to draw domestic tourists with cabin fever. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

NT ‘the answer’ to Aussies’ travel needs

By Emily Cosenza

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 11:58:59

A new national tourism campaign proclaiming ‘The Territory is the answer‘ to Australians’ holiday woes will be launched by the NT government. 

With Northern Territory borders reopening on July 17, the campaign targets domestic travellers with COVID-19 cabin fever, travel credits or those yearning to escape the winter weather in the southern states. 

It will roll out on Australian television, radio, print, social media and digital marketing mediums from Sunday, and run from June to October.

NT Tourism Minister Lauren Moss said the sector was hard hit by the pandemic, and the territory was ready to entice Australians to spend their money there. 

“Last year, Aussies spent more than $64 billion on overseas holidays,” she said.  

“With international travel off the cards until at least next year, we’re encouraging our friends down south to come and have the adventure of a lifetime here.”

Tourism Department chief Andrew Hopper said the sector would continue working with health officials to best manage the virus during the transition.

Last week, the territory government announced a voucher scheme to encourage Territorians to explore and support local tourism businesses until borders reopen.

More than 26,000 vouchers worth $200 will be available from July 1 to put towards an experience, tour, accommodation, car hire or recreational fishing charter, and the spend must be matched with a person’s own money. 

