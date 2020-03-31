Discover Australian Associated Press

Territorians will have access to financial counselling, relationship counselling or general support. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT to impose tougher border measures

By AAP

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 15:09:10

The Northern Territory is beefing-up its border controls, ordering all arrivals from interstate or overseas into 14-days of forced and supervised quarantine in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

From midnight on Wednesday, all arrivals will have to comply with the new rules, while from midnight on Friday anyone who arrives will be forced to pay for their hotel stay during the quarantine period.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said people wanting to come to the territory had been given enough notice that such travel was not advised.

“If you are starting to think I don’t want you here, you’re right,” Mr Gunner said on Monday.

“Do not come here, we do not want you here. Sorry, but not right now.

“When all of this is over please come to the Territory, it’s the greatest place on earth, but not right now.”

Mr Gunner said if he had the power he would close the NT borders completely, after deeming the threat posed by people coming to the Territory, “too great”.

He said his aim with the new measures was to not just slow the flow of people across the border, but to stop it completely.

So far the Territory has recorded 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all linked to overseas travel.

Mr Gunner said he understood that regulations and restrictions were changing rapidly.

But he urged all Territorians to simply remember five words: “stay home if you can”.

“When you’re out in public, around a lot of other people, you’re rolling the dice on your health and your family’s health,” he said.

“Instead of rolling the dice choose the safest bet, stay home if you can.”

Also on Monday, the NT government announced a further $5 million has been set aside to provide workers with “wellbeing support” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will establish a Worker and Wellbeing Fund focusing on residents who have lost their jobs, are facing reduced income, or who are otherwise affected within their workplace due to COVID-19

