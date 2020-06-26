Discover Australian Associated Press

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner says quarantine measures will remain in place for some travellers. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

NT to isolate hot spot travellers

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 10:09:39

The Northern Territory will push ahead with plans to lift border restrictions from July 17 but quarantine measures will remain in place for anyone travelling from designated coronavirus hot spots.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says people travelling to the territory will also need to sign a declaration that they have not been through a hot spot in the previous 28 days.

Anyone found to have lied on a statutory declaration could face a jail term of up to three years.

“If you are from interstate and you live in a hot spot area, your own government is telling you the area is not safe and you should be in lockdown,” Mr Gunner said on Friday.

“If you are meant to be in lockdown, then you shouldn’t be leaving your home, you shouldn’t be coming here.”

The announcement comes after Australia recorded 37 new cases on Thursday, 512 still active, with four new infections in NSW and 33 in Victoria.

