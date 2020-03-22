NT to quarantine all arrivals over virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has imposed border control to stem the coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT to quarantine all arrivals over virus

By Tim Dornin

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 18:05:05

The Northern Territory will introduce strict border controls in response to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing anyone entering the region to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The new requirements will come into force from Tuesday afternoon and will apply to entrance by road, rail, air and sea.

Exemptions will apply to health and emergency services, defence and policing, flight crews and freight, though all arrivals will have to show they meet the essential services criteria.

Exemptions may also be granted on compassionate grounds.

“The government is announcing these new measures today to give Territorians as much confidence as possible that we are taking every step possible to keep you safe,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Saturday.

“This is an unprecedented action for the Northern Territory. But these are unprecedented times.”

Five people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the NT.

Mr Gunner said the restrictions would not impact the delivery of essential goods and services, with supermarkets and stores to remain stocked.

“The measures we are implementing are tough, but their purpose is clear, to save lives and keep Territorians safe,” he said.

“That will always be our first priority.”

The action came as the number of coronavirus cases in the NT rose to five.

The latest cases involve a couple who had been on the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney before flying to Darwin on Saturday.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

No AFLW premier in 2020 due to coronavirus

Gillon McLachlan has revealed the AFL had considered awarding the AFLW premiership to one of the four teams still in contention after cancelling the season.

Summer Olympics

Olympic organisers plan for possible delay

Tokyo Olympic officials have reportedly begun drafting possible alternatives to staging the Games in July-August.

sport

AFL calls time, other codes face shutdown

The AFL is suspended, AFLW abandoned and the other football codes face a growing challenge as state governments announce shutdown measures to combat COVID-19.

Australian rules football

Virus restrictions to halt AFL season

The AFL season is set to be postponed after further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus were imposed by the federal government.

news

health

Virus forces more draconian measures

As cases of the coronavirus double every three days, stronger measures are being taken to stop Australians spreading it within and across states.

sport

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Virus advances as medical supplies dwindle

Virus advances around the world as medical supplies dwindle