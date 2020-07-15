Discover Australian Associated Press

A $5.2 NT government initiative is designed to entice residents to travel within the territory. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

NT travel vouchers prompt $3m in bookings

By Emily Cosenza

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 11:40:27

A home-grown tourism voucher scheme has generated more than $3 million worth of bookings across the Northern Territory in just two weeks.

More than 4500 vouchers worth $200 each were redeemed within nine hours of sale, under the $5.2 million NT government initiative designed to entice residents to travel within the territory and support the local economy.

The vouchers can be spent on accommodation, tours, attractions or car hire with one of the four visitor information centres at Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs or Tennant Creek.

Tourism Minister Lauren Moss said the $3.3m boost in tourism bookings was a phenomenal result.

“Territory businesses are seeing strong results from the initiative which we anticipate will translate into $10.4 million in visitor expenditure into our economy,” she said.

“Right now the weather is phenomenal and there’s never been a better time to book your Territory experience, explore your own backyard and support our local operators.”

Member for Port Darwin Paul Kirby said with the territory’s borders opening on Friday, locals should secure their bookings early to avoid missing out.

“It’s never been more important for Territorians to get behind our local businesses as we slowly rebound from the impacts of COVID-19,” he said.

“The initiative is also seeing hospitality venues benefiting through partnerships with tourism and accommodation providers with strong sales in packaged deals.”

Those with a voucher must book within 30 days and complete their travel by October 31. 

People who don’t redeem their voucher within 30 days will have their $200 go back into the funding pool.

Territorians who missed out can sign up to the waitlist for possible further allocations at www.territoryvoucher.nt.gov.au

