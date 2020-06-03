NT youths set to get compo over tear gas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ex-inmates at the Don Dale youth detention centre have been seeking damages from the NT government. Image by Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

NT youths set to get compo over tear gas

By Greg Roberts

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 10:34:08

Four former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O’Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person who can’t be named are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The “deliberate and intentional” use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

'Other ways' to arrest Sydney teen: police

The NSW police boss admits the forceful arrest of an indigenous teen at a Sydney park could have been handled better, with the boy's family set to speak out.

crime, law and justice

NT youths set to get compo over tear gas

Four former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

politics

Bosses and unions join to talk up reform

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will join union heads and employer associations for a roundtable meeting on workplace reform.

inquiry

Focus on defence force role in bushfires

The bushfires royal commission will examine the Australian Defence Force's role in responding to natural disasters.

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

news

crime, law and justice

'Other ways' to arrest Sydney teen: police

The NSW police boss admits the forceful arrest of an indigenous teen at a Sydney park could have been handled better, with the boy's family set to speak out.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US protests swell despite curfews, threats

Amid President Trump's threats of a hardline response, protesters have again staged mass demonstrations over the death of a black man in police custody.