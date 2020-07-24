Discover Australian Associated Press

Missy Higgins will perform at the NT's postponed People's Choice BASSINTHEGRASS festival next year. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NT’s largest music festival postponed

By AAP

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 09:13:53

Music festival-goers in the Northern Territory will have to wait until May next year to attend the next People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS due to COVID-19.

The territory’s largest music festival was originally scheduled for October 31 this year, but the NT government announced on Thursday it needed to be postponed. 

Under the Territory’s border restrictions, travel from Victoria and NSW is restricted. 

“This means it won’t be possible to deliver People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS to the world-class standard music fans expect in 2020,” it said in a statement.

“This is a difficult but necessary decision in order to put the safety of Territorians first.”

Live acts including Hayden James, Missy Higgins and Peking Duk confirmed they would attend next year’s festival. 

Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss said the event was the Territory’s most popular music festival.

She said many people would be disappointed in the postponement, but urged existing 2020 ticket-holders not to get a ticket refund as they would be valid for 2021.

“We have hard borders for a reason, and it’s to protect Territorians. We won’t put Territorians at risk,” Ms Moss said. 

“The Territory government will keep doing whatever it takes to protect Territorians, and I know Territorians will make the festival next year the best one ever.”

Refunds are available through Moshtix.

