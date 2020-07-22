Nuclear dump to be managed from SA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Minister Keith Pitt says the new Australian Radioactive Waste Agency will manage the nuclear dump. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Nuclear dump to be managed from SA

By Tim Dornin

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 17:40:11

Staff from around Australia and possibly overseas will be recruited for a new government agency to manage a nuclear waste dump in South Australia.

The Australian Radioactive Waste Agency will have about 35 staff in Adelaide, with a satellite office at Kimba, near where the waste repository will be built on a farming property.

The agency will also be involved in the design and construction of the new facility, which will store low-level nuclear material, mostly used in nuclear medicine.

Legislation to establish the dump has already passed federal parliament’s lower house and is before a Senate committee after the location was selected earlier this year.

The Napandee property on Eyre Peninsula was chosen after an exhaustive process lasting four years with community concerns eventually ruling out alternative locations in SA.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the establishment of the new agency was another step forward in what had been a very long-running process to develop a vitally important facility.

“Two in every three Australians will use nuclear medicine and that means two of every three Australians will produce some low-level radioactive waste that needs to be stored and managed,” he said.

“This is a national piece of infrastructure that is critical for all of those individuals.”

Mr Pitt said ARWA would operate as an independent agency with staff to be drawn from around Australia and possibly around the world to secure those with the right skill set.

But the Australian Conservation Foundation said the government had jumped the gun, establishing the new agency when legislation for the dump was still before the parliament.

“It is absurd to establish a new federal agency for a proposal that is still under active Senate review and has no current legislative basis,” campaigner Dave Sweeney said.

“This initiative has all the hallmarks of a tailor-made political fix for a federal plan that has no broad social licence.”

When the Napandee site was chosen, owner Jeff Baldock welcomed the plan and urged the government to move forward.

He said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure Kimba’s future” and the waste facility would potentially provide jobs and much-needed revenue for the region.

“It’s very rare that a small country community gets the chance to guarantee that it’s still going to be here in 300 years’ time,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

rugby league

Bulldogs impressed with Barrett's vision

Trent Barrett has signed a three-year deal to take over as coach at NRL club Canterbury, beginning next season.

golf

Leishman missing fans as golf majors loom

Adam Scott has returned to the US to prepare for the PGA Championship while Marc Leishman says fan-less tournaments have been difficult.

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers.

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

news

emergency incident

Fear over 'massive' cracks at WA gas plant

A union has raised safety concerns after an issue with pressurised propane kettles at the massive Gorgon gas project off Western Australia's northwest coast.

sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

world

health

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.