Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

A male nurse who allegedly tried to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital has faced court and will remain behind bars on attempted murder charges.

Timothy Owen did not apply for bail and it was formally refused over charges of attempting to strangle and suffocate with intent to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detectives were called to a hospital in Bankstown on Thursday morning after Owen allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man.

Police allege the 50-year-old Owen, a registered nurse, pushed a pillow down on the face of his patient and forcibly held him down before another staff member intervened.

His matter is scheduled to next appear before Burwood Local Court on August 26.