Timothy Owen will be held in custody until he next appears in Burwood Local Court on August 26. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

By Greta Stonehouse

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 13:49:41

A male nurse who allegedly tried to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital has faced court and will remain behind bars on attempted murder charges. 

Timothy Owen did not apply for bail and it was formally refused over charges of attempting to strangle and suffocate with intent to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detectives were called to a hospital in Bankstown on Thursday morning after Owen allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man.

Police allege the 50-year-old Owen, a registered nurse, pushed a pillow down on the face of his patient and forcibly held him down before another staff member intervened.

His matter is scheduled to next appear before Burwood Local Court on August 26.

police

AFP, ASIO search NSW Labor MP's home

The Sydney home of NSW Labor upper house MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been searched by Australian Federal Police and ASIO officers.

health

Vic again records double-digit virus cases

Victoria has notched up another 30 cases of coronavirus on Friday with Centrelink contract workers who live in hotspots told not to return to work.

health

Sydney school closed after COVID-19 case

Another NSW school will be closed for cleaning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, while supermarkets have re-established toilet paper buying limits.

politics

PM mulls targeted help for aviation, arts

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged ongoing help for aviation and entertainment workers after September.

