Nurses refuse to work without N95 masks

Nurses at a Californian hospital have taken a stand against being asked to care for Covid-19 patients without adequate protective equipment.

Nurse Mike Gulick and a handful of colleagues at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California,told their managers they wouldn’t enter COVID-19 patient rooms without N95 masks.

The N95 mask filters out 95% of all airborne particles, but hospital administrators said they weren’t necessary and didn’t provide them.

The hospital suspended the group, according to the National Nurses Union.

Ten nurses are now being paid but not allowed to return to work pending an investigation from human resources, the union said.

They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the country who say they’ve been asked to work without adequate protection. Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others are buying – or even making – their own supplies.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday at least 9,200 health care workers have been infected.