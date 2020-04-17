Discover Australian Associated Press

A Californian hospital has stood down nurses who refused to work without adequate masks. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Nurses refuse to work without N95 masks

By MARTHA MENDOZA AND KIMBERLEE KRUESI

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 15:10:26

Nurses at a Californian hospital have taken a stand against being asked to care for Covid-19 patients without adequate protective equipment.

Nurse Mike Gulick and a handful of colleagues at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California,told their managers they wouldn’t enter COVID-19 patient rooms without N95 masks. 

The N95 mask filters out 95% of all airborne particles,  but hospital administrators said they weren’t necessary and didn’t provide them.

The hospital suspended the group, according to the National Nurses Union. 

Ten nurses are now being paid but not allowed to return to work pending an investigation from human resources, the union said.

They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the country who say they’ve been asked to work without adequate protection. Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others are buying – or even making – their own supplies.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday at least 9,200 health care workers have been infected.

