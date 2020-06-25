Nursing homes data hikes French virus toll

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There have been 517 new cases of COVID-19 recorded as many museums reopened in France. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Nursing homes data hikes French virus toll

By Benoit Van Overstraeten

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 04:37:29

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 57 to 29,720, more than twice as much as on the pervious day, with the health ministry including weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.

The French COVID-19 fatalities tally is the fifth highest in the world.

The number of people who died in hospitals on Tuesday increased by 26 to 19,232, compared to 23 on Monday and an average of 20 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that in the past seven days 31 people died of the virus in nursing homes, less than half of the 73 reported a week ago and in line with the 34 total of two weeks ago.

The number of newly confirmed cases rose by 517, almost 150 more than on Monday and above both the daily average of 507 recorded over the last seven days and the 414 daily average since the beginning of June.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infections fell by 202 to 9491, and those in intensive care fell by 19 to 682.

Both numbers have been on a downtrend for at least 10 weeks.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

Australian rules football

Perth AFL hub kicks off with Magpies, Cats

Perth is set to become an Australian rules hotspot, with Collingwood and Geelong to join Fremantle and West Coast in a big-ticket AFL hub in WA.

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

Melbourne's longer-term plans for their enforced interstate move have yet to be finalised admits CEO Dave Donaghy, who says the club will take tips from AFL.

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

news

health

Military to assist Vic as NSW school shuts

Defence forces and other states are set to help Victoria tackle a surge in COVID cases while a Sydney school will close after a student contracted the virus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

world

virus diseases

Ten millionth virus case next week: WHO

The World Health Organisation has noted a rise in coronavirus cases in the Americas, with global infections expected to reach 10 million next week.