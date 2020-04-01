NY governor calls for health workers’ aid

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 1000-bed hospital ship has docked in New York to help relieve the city's overwhelmed hospitals. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

NY governor calls for health workers’ aid

By Sophie Wingate

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 10:16:12

New York’s governor has pleaded with healthcare workers from across the United States to come help treat coronavirus patients in the state, as confirmed cases there surged to 66,500.

“I am asking healthcare professionals across the country, if you don’t have a healthcare crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now,” Andrew Cuomo told a news briefing in a makeshift hospital in Manhattan on Monday.

Cuomo said the state’s doctors and nurses needed relief and vowed to “return the favour” when there is “an intense issue somewhere else in the nation”.  

“What is happening to New York is not an anomaly,” he warned, as hotspots also emerged in Louisiana, California and Illinois.

“The numbers are already staggering … We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers.”

But in a hopeful note, he said that while the number of hospitalisations continues to rise, the rate at which it is growing is tapering off, doubling every six days compared with every two or three days before.

The governor also hit back at US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that New York hospitals were squandering protective gear, saying the state is creating a stockpile of supplies to prepare for the “apex” of the outbreak.

Cuomo said he was not going to “rise to the bait of a political challenge”.

Later on Monday, Trump announced that more than a million people were tested for the novel coronavirus in the US.

“Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus,” Trump said at a news briefing at the White House. “Over one million Americans have been tested – more than any other country by far.”

Health Secretary Alex Azar said nearly 100,000 tests were being carried out per day.

The Trump administration has come under fire for its slow rollout of tests and state governors continue to complain about a lack of testing capacity.

Trump also suggested so many US companies were now producing ventilators that the country would soon “outpace what we need” and send supplies to hard-hit European countries, including Italy, Spain and France.

Meanwhile, John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, where the death toll jumped about 20 per cent overnight to reach 185 on Monday, said ventilators remain the states “most pressing need” and every state needed more testing capacity.

Earlier on Monday, a 1000-bed hospital ship docked in Manhattan to help relieve the New York City’s overwhelmed hospitals by treating patients who do not have the virus.

“This is like adding another hospital here in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “The nation has heard our pleas for help.”

But he acknowledged the city needs to triple its hospital bed capacity by May.

Pictures also showed a small field hospital being erected in tents in the city’s famous Central Park.

So far there have been more than 2900 deaths and some 160,000 confirmed cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

politics

Emergency flights to restart farm exports

The Morrison government has announced a $170 million package to help fresh produce exporters reach crucial markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.